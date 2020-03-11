NFL moves deadline amid voting

The deadline for applying franchise and transition tags to free agents has been moved from Thursday to Monday by the league and players' union.

With the NFL Players Association's members still voting on a new labor agreement the owners already have approved – that deadline was extended by two days to 11:59 p.m. on Saturday – leaving the last time to use the tags at Thursday made little sense. By moving it to 11:59 a.m. on Monday, both sides hope to know whether they are operating under a new collective bargaining agreement or the current deal, which expires in March 2021.

On Tuesday, in the midst of some 2,500 union members voting on the CBA, Browns center JC Tretter was elected the organization's president, replacing Eric Winston, who no longer is eligible for the position.

Tretter tweeted to his contingency after the election by the 32 player representatives:

“Players: We are preparing to vote on a CBA that most of us will play under for the rest of our careers. Before you decide whether you're for or against it, please get informed. Read up on it, talk to your player director/rep, send me questions, etc. Get as much info as you can.”

Tretter was chosen over Giants safety Michael Thomas, Buccaneers linebacker Sam Acho, and tackle Russell Okung, whose trade from the Chargers and Panthers will be finalized when the league year begins.

On Monday, Okung filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board, contending the NFLPA negotiated the agreement with the league in bad faith. Okung accused NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith of rushing to a vote on the new deal after objections from the union's executive board, which voted 6-5 against it.

Okung no longer is on the executive board, leaving along with Giants long snapper Zak DeOssie and Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri. Replacing them are Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell, Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and Titans linebacker Wesley Woodyard.

Falcons center Alex Mack is the treasurer.

The NFL could delay the opening of the 2020 league year beyond March 18 – though not for too long – should the players approve the new CBA. That would allow implementation of the many changes that would apply to the upcoming offseason, preseason and regular season.

Should the players reject the new deal – which features 17 regular-season games – the owners have indicated there won't be more negotiations anytime soon.