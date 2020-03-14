League bars in-person meetings with prospects

NEW YORK – The NFL is ending in-person visits between teams and draft prospects because of concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

The league sent a memo to all 32 clubs Friday afternoon saying the ban would go into effect until further notice at the end of the business day. The memo, obtained by The Associated Press, adds that teams will be permitted to conduct telephone or video conference interviews with prospects through the day before the draft.

The NFL draft is currently scheduled to begin April 23 in Las Vegas.

The league has told teams they must report all telephone and video conference calls with prospects to the NFL player personnel department upon completion. Each team is restricted to no more than three telephone or video conferences with a player per week, from Sunday through Saturday. Also, each call or video conference can last no longer than one hour.

The NFL also warned that any clubs that violate the restrictions would be subject to discipline from the league.

The decision by the league comes as many teams have pulled their coaches and scouting staffs from the road and limited many personnel to working from home.

Extra points

The Los Angeles Chargers put the non-exclusive franchise tag on tight end Hunter Henry. The team also released linebacker Thomas Davis Sr. and defensive tackle Brandon Mebane. Franchise tag numbers have not been announced, but the number for tight ends is likely to come in at $11 million. A non-exclusive tag means Henry can negotiate with other teams, but the Chargers have the right to match any offer or receive two first-round picks if he goes to another team. ... Jacksonville placed the franchise tag on disgruntled defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, a move that guarantees him more than $19 million next season. ... Minnesota, strapped for salary-cap space, terminated the contracts of longtime starters: nose tackle Linval Joseph and cornerback Xavier Rhodes. The moves clear more than $18.5 million off the team's salary cap. ... Cincinnati released Cordy Glenn, severing ties with the left tackle who missed most of last season because of concussion and suspension. ... Detroit released tackle Rick Wagner, who played the past three seasons with the Lions, starting 40 games. ... Tennessee waived three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker and kicker Ryan Succop.