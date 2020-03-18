Brady appears headed to Bucs; Brees stays put

The unimaginable has happened to Patriots fans: Tom Brady is moving on.

The predictable has occurred for Saints fans: Drew Brees is staying put.

Brady will be 43 when the season begins. He also brings with him six Super Bowl rings, four Super Bowl MVP trophies and three regular-season MVP awards. Simply put, he's the most successful quarterback in pro football history.

And he's available, although multiple media reports have him signing with Tampa Bay today.

“I don't know what my football future holds, but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and my career,” he posted to social media. “Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM experiences.”

Those experiences – nine Super Bowl trips, six wins – ended with a home loss to Tennessee in the wild-card round in January.

As a memento for Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who referred to Brady as being like a son, the team will take a $13.5 million salary cap hit because of the signing bonus Brady got for his one-year deal for the 2019 season.

No such issues in the Big Easy.

Brees, 41, agreed to a two-year, $50 million contract, a person familiar with the situation said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal has not been announced.

The 19-year veteran with one NFL title in New Orleans basically gave a hometown discount. His deal will not put him in the top 10 quarterbacks for annual salary. But the career leader in completions with 6,867, yards passing with 77,416, and touchdowns with 547 believes New Orleans offers the best place for him to win another championship.

Brees missed five games with a throwing-hand injury that required surgery last season, but still helped New Orleans to a third straight playoff appearance.

And one more star passer, Cam Newton, will be departing Carolina. Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said Tuesday on Twitter that “every year difficult decisions are made and they are never easy.”

Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP, said on social media he didn't ask for the trade, telling the Panthers: “You forced me into this.”

A person familiar with the negotiations says the Panthers and free agent Teddy Bridgewater agreed to a three-year, $63 million contract to replace Newton.

No deals can become official until the league business year begins at 4 p.m. today.

Also Tuesday:

• Bryan Bulaga agreed to a contract with the Chargers. He spent the past 10 seasons with Green Bay and will turn 31 on Saturday.

• Linebacker Thomas Davis said he's reuniting with former coach Ron Rivera and signing with Washington.

• Jason Witten is headed to Las Vegas. The 37-year-old had 63 catches for 529 yards and four TDs last season, and has 1,215 catches for 12,977 yards and 72 TDs in 16 seasons with Dallas.

Two people familiar with the deals say the team also agreed to contracts with defensive tackle Maliek Collins, safety Jeff Heath and defensive end Carl Nassib.

• Philadelphia won't be keeping star safety Malcolm Jenkins, who spent the past six of his 11 seasons with the Eagles.

• Chicago agreed to a five-year, $70 million deal with defensive end Robert Quinn, who gets $30 million guaranteed. The Bears added a solid pass rusher to outside linebacker Khalil Mack. Quinn had 111/2 sacks last year following a trade to Dallas from Miami. He served a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancers. The Bears also released outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, chosen ninth in the 2016 draft.

• The Tennessee Titans added edge rusher Vic Beasley Jr. on a one-year deal. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2015 draft led the NFL with 151/2 sacks in 2016 for the Falcons.

• The Rams declined their contract option on cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman.

• Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips has agreed to sign with the Cardinals.

• The Jaguars have agreed to terms with linebacker Joe Schobert, who spent the past four years in Cleveland, where he led the team in tackles twice and made a Pro Bowl. The deal is for $53.75 million over five years, and includes $22.5 million guaranteed.

• The Ravens fortified their defensive front with Michael Brockers, who agreed to terms on a three-year contract after spending his first eight pro seasons with the Rams. .

• Miami and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah agreed to a $15 million, two-year contract.

• The Giants reached contract agreements with Packers middle linebacker Blake Martinez, Panthers cornerback James Bradberry and veteran blocking tight end Levine Toilolo.

• Buffalo grabbed Carolina defensive end Mario Addison and New Orleans linebacker A.J. Klein.

• Tampa Bay will be re-signing linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul to a two-year, $27 million contract.

• Linebacker Sean Lee is returning for an 11th season with the Dallas Cowboys. The 2016 All-Pro and the Cowboys have agreed on a $4.5 million, one-year contract with $2 million guaranteed.

• Defensive tackle Vernon Butler has agreed to a two-year contract with the Buffalo Bills.