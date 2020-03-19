Buckner belated birthday begins with Colts

INDIANAPOLIS – DeForest Buckner found out the day before his 26th birthday he was being traded to Indianapolis.

He celebrated the day after by becoming the second-highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL.

Buckner couldn't imagine a better or more fitting honor, joining by a team that wanted him badly enough it dealt away a first-round draft pick to get him.

The Colts not only sent the No. 13 overall pick in next month's draft to San Francisco, they turned around and signed the 6-foot-7, 295-pound Buckner to a four-year contract worth $84 million.

It shouldn't come as a surprise.

From the moment Ballard took the Colts' job, he's continually worked on upgrading the defensive line. He talked about it again in January after explaining Indianapolis needed a stronger interior pass rush, just days after finishing a 7-9 season as Indianapolis missed the playoffs for the fourth time in five years.

Buckner looks like the perfect fit.

He followed a career year in 2018 of 12 sacks and an All-Pro selection with 71/2 sacks and was voted the team MVP on last season's NFC champions. He also gives the Colts a run-stuffing tackle who can keep offensive linemen from getting to linebackers.

Plus, his pass-rushing skills should help defensive tackle Denico Autry return to his 2018 form when he had nine sacks, and could help draw enough blockers to help defensive ends Justin Houston and Kemoko Turay provide outside pressure on quarterbacks.

“DeForest is a premier defensive tackle in this league and we're thrilled to add him to our roster,” Ballard said in a statement issued by the team. “Adding a player of his caliber demonstrates the importance and commitment of building a strong defensive front. He will bring a veteran presence to our locker room and will lead with his work ethic.”

While Tom Brady's representatives and the Buccaneers worked out details of their contract, teams went ahead with their plans to bolster their rosters amid all the uncertainty:

Bears: Chicago added competition for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky by trading for 2018 Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles. The Bears also brought in former All-Pro to boost their pass rush by agreeing to a five-year, $70 million with Robert Quinn and have another former star on the way in tight end Jimmy Graham.

Dolphins: From tanking to banking, the Dolphins have been the busiest team on a spending spree, committing a whopping $133 million in guarantees to seven players.

After making Byron Jones the NFL's highest-paid cornerback, the Dolphins also agreed to deals with C Ted Karras, LB Kyle Van Noy, DEs Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah, RB Jordan Howard and G Ereck Flowers. The total value of the new deals is more than $222 million.

Broncos: A day after losing out on NT D.J. Reader to the Bengals, the Broncos made their second big trade (A.J. Bouye from Jacksonville) of the offseason by acquiring five-time Pro Bowl DL Jurrell Casey from the Tennessee Titans for a 2020 seventh-round pick, people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

Casey, due $11.2 million this season and under contract through 2022, plugs a gaping hole on Denver's D-line just as the free agent acquisition of C-G Graham Glasgow (four years, $44 million) fills a big need on the O-line.

Steelers: Pittsburgh turned the opening day of free agency into a family affair for the Watt family, agreeing to terms with OLB T.J. Watt's older brother, FB Derek Watt, on a three-year contract worth $9.75 million. Their other brother, J.J. Watt, is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year for Houston.

Cardinals: Arizona bolstered its struggling defense by agreeing to deals with DL Jordan Phillips and LB Devon Kennard. But as has usually been the case over the past year in Arizona, the loudest buzz is surrounding the offense. Arizona's biggest move came on Monday, when the team added elite WR DeAndre Hopkins in a trade with Houston that sent RB David Johnson back to the Texans.

Chargers: CB Chris Harris Jr. is remaining in the AFC West after agreeing to a contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, a person familiar with the situation told the AP. Harris spent nine seasons in Denver, anchoring the “No Fly Zone” defense that helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50.