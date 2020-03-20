Rams let high-priced Gurley go

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Rams released Todd Gurley, their superstar running back with a massive contract and a troubling injury history.

The Rams made the move Thursday, several minutes before $10.5 million in the three-time Pro Bowl selection's contract became fully guaranteed.

The Rams also cut veteran linebacker Clay Matthews after one season with his hometown club. Matthews was due a $2 million roster bonus.

Gurley will consume a whopping $20.15 million in dead salary cap space this season for the Rams, who signed the 2015 first-round pick to a four-year, $60 million contract with $45 million guaranteed in June 2018. Gurley was cut before even playing the first year of that extension, which made him the highest-paid running back in the NFL at the time.

With little salary cap space and clearly serious concerns about Gurley's ability to perform at a level commensurate to the contract they gave him, the Rams abruptly cut ties with one of the most effective running backs of the NFL's past half-decade.

Gurley reacted to his departure from his only NFL club with good humor.

“Damn I got fired on my day off,” he tweeted.

“All Business Nothing Personal,” he added in a subsequent tweet.

Gurley had phenomenal seasons during his first two years in coach Sean McVay's offense, rushing for 1,305 yards in 2017 and 1,251 in 2018 as those Rams reached the Super Bowl. He was voted the AP's Offensive Player of the Year in 2017 after racking up 2,093 yards from scrimmage and 19 touchdowns.

But Gurley had a persistent left knee injury that limited his effectiveness down the stretch in 2018, and those problems carried over to last season.

He rushed for a career-low 857 yards last year while playing sparingly and had a career-low 223 carries and just 31 receptions, the lowest since his rookie year.

Matthews is the fifth defensive starter to leave the Rams in the offseason. The Rams have parted with seven of their 11 defensive starters and their top nickel back from their season opener last year. New defensive coordinator Brandon Staley also replaced Wade Phillips.

In other news

• The Cleveland Browns beefed up their front by agreeing to a one-year contract with free agent Andrew Billings, who spent the past three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. They also agreed on a one-year deal with cornerback Kevin Johnson, who played with Buffalo last year after spending four in Houston.

• The Detroit Lions agreed to trade cornerback Darius Slay to Philadelphia and Slay agreed to a three-year, $50 million extension with the Eagles. He sought a new contract before last season and did not attend minicamp. He reported to training camp and drew a third career Pro Bowl selection.

• The Denver Broncos waived 2013 Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco. He had lost his job to rookie Drew Lock and also has neck issues.

• The Vikings added defensive tackle Michael Pierce, formerly of the Ravens, and brought back kicker Dan Bailey and backup quarterback Sean Mannion.