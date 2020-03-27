Colts sign ex-Vikings DB Rhodes

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts signed free agent cornerback Xavier Rhodes on Thursday, adding another potentially key piece to their defense.

Rhodes agreed to a one-year deal, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Indianapolis has not yet announced the deal.

The seven-year veteran has spent his entire career with Minnesota after the Vikings took him in the first round of the 2013 draft.

He was selected to three Pro Bowls and was an All-Pro in 2017 when he had 56 tackles and two interceptions.

Draft to remain April 23-25

Commissioner Roger Goodell told NFL teams on Thursday that the draft will go on as originally scheduled for next month.

The draft will still take place April 23-25. It was originally scheduled for a big outdoor production in Las Vegas, but those plans were scrapped because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prospects and their families will not be at the draft.

Brees pledges $5 million

New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees announced that he and his wife, Brittany, are committing $5 million to the state of Louisiana, which now has more than 1,700 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 65 deaths since the state's first COVID-19 diagnosis March 9.

Extra points

Arizona agreed to terms on a one-year deal with right tackle Marcus Gilbert and also said running back Kenyan Drake has signed his one-year transition tag. ... Tampa Bay is re-signing tackle Ndamukong Suh to a one-year, $8 million contract. ... Jacksonville and cornerback Darqueze Dennard have parted ways nine days after agreeing to a three-year, $13.5 million contract in free agency. The Jaguars said “the two sides could not come to an agreement on the final contract terms.”