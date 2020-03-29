Ravens settle for Wolfe on D-Line

BALTIMORE – The Ravens and defensive end Derek Wolfe have agreed to a one-year deal, addressing a position of need one day after a deal fell through for the team's top free-agent acquisition.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Wolfe, 30, is coming off a career-best seven-sack season for the Denver Broncos, the only team he's played for in his eight-year NFL career. He was one of the top free agents still available after the Ravens announced Friday that they would not be signing Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers, who'd agreed to sign before free agency opened March 18.

Concerns about an ankle injury reportedly doomed the three-year, $30 million deal for Brockers, who quickly signed a similar contract extension Friday with the Rams.

Wolfe, who was limited to 12 games last season after dislocating his elbow, could earn up to $6 million in 2020, according to ESPN.

Injuries have been a nagging problem through Wolfe's career. While he's played in at least 11 games every season since the Broncos took him No. 36 overall out of Cincinnati in the 2012 draft, he's played in all 16 games just three times. (In 2015, he missed four games for a violation of the NFL's drug policy.) In 2017, he suffered a season-ending neck injury, and he hurt his elbow in Week 13 last year.

The coronavirus pandemic has limited teams' availability to evaluate players, but Wolfe appears close to full strength. Friday, he posted a video to Twitter that he said was from two weeks ago in which he's bench-pressing two 130-pound dumbbells. The caption reads: “Elbow is good to go.”

Over 108 games, Wolfe has 33 sacks, 77 quarterback hits and 299 tackles. The Super Bowl 50 champion told Denver7 on Saturday that that he feels “like I have plenty of good football left” and that the signing gives him a chance to compete for another NFL title.

“I am coming off one of my best seasons. I was on pace for 10-plus sacks. That's my goal to get that every year,” Wolfe said. “It's going to be weird (not seeing Von Miller and other teammates). And it will be weird being in a different locker room. But I am super stoked.”

Extra points

Dallas signed 350-pound defensive tackle Dontari Poe, who is headed to his third team in four seasons. The eight-year veteran was limited to 11 games in Carolina last year because of a quadriceps injury. He has 201/2 career sacks. ... Minnesota signed veteran guard Dakota Dozier. The Furman product played in 16 games last season with a career-high four starts. He originally joined Minnesota as a free agent April 4. He was drafted by the New York Jets in the fourth round (137th overall) of the 2014 NFL draft and has appeared in 54 games with 11 starts. ... The New York Giants reached a one-year agreement with tight end Eric Tomlinson, who split last season with the Giants, New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders. He appeared in eight games and had one catch. Tomlinson has played in 44 regular-season games with 32 starts for the New York Jets, Giants and Raiders. He has caught 17 passes for 194 yards and one touchdown. He also has seven special teams tackles and has experience as a long snapper.