Brady, Peterson among 8 unanimous All-Decade picks

Von Miller had to catch his breath after finding out he got every vote for the 2010s All-Decade Team.

Miller, Tom Brady, J.J. Watt and Adrian Peterson are among eight unanimous selections to the 2010s NFL All-Decade Team announced Monday by the NFL and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“I never dreamed about making the All-Decade Team,” Miller said. “You think about Super Bowls ... It's incredible to be here. It's incredible to achieve this honor.”

Aaron Donald, Joe Thomas, Marshal Yanda and Justin Tucker also are on every ballot of the 48-member Hall of Fame selection committee.

The 55-member team is comprised only of players who made an AP All-Pro team, a Pro Bowl or a Pro Football Writers of America all-conference squad from 2010-19.

Seattle has the most honorees with five: linebacker Bobby Wagner, safety Earl Thomas, cornerback Richard Sherman, running back Marshawn Lynch and coach Pete Carroll.

Brady is joined at quarterback by Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers.

Peterson is accompanied by Lynch, Frank Gore and LeSean McCoy in the backfield. Darren Sproles is the flex player – and one of the punt returners.

Calvin Johnson is joined by Julio Jones, Larry Fitzgerald and Antonio Brown at wideout. The tight ends are Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce.

Along with Thomas, the tackles are Jason Peters, Joe Staley and Tyron Smith. Yanda's fellow guards are Zack Martin, Logan Mankins and Jahri Evans. Alex Mack and Maurkice Pouncey are the centers.

Up front on defense with end Watt and tackle Donald are ends Calais Campbell, Cam Jordan and Julius Peppers, and tackles Geno Atkins, Fletcher Cox and Ndamukong Suh.

Wagner's and Miller's mates at linebacker are recently retired Luke Kuechly, Khalil Mack, Chandler Jones, and Patrick Willis.

The three cornerbacks are Sherman, Darrelle Revis and Patrick Peterson. Safeties are Earl Thomas, Eric Weddle and Eric Berry. Selected as defensive backs, in recognition of slot cornerbacks and other versatile players in the secondary, are Chris Harris Jr. and Tyrann Mathieu.

Tucker is joined by Stephen Gostkowski as placekickers. Shane Lechler and Johnny Hekker are the punters. Tyreek Hill and Sproles are the punt returners, and kickoff returners are Cordarrelle Patterson and Devin Hester.

Carroll and Bill Belichick are the coaches.