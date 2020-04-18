NFL draft capsules

1. Cincinnati Bengals (2-14)

Last season: Bengals matched franchise mark for worst record in coach Zac Taylor’s first season. Winless at midseason, they benched Andy Dalton for three games in failed move to rookie Ryan Finley. Offensive line was again huge problem, and defense was shredded during 0-11 start that was worst in franchise history. Bengals have gone 29 years without playoff win, fifth-longest drought in NFL history.

Free agency: Lost CB Darqueze Dennard, TE Tyler Eifert, DL Andrew Billings. Released CBs Dre Kirkpatrick and B.W. Webb, LT Cordy Glenn and RG John Miller. Signed CBs Trae Waynes, Mackenzie Alexander and LeShaun Sims, S Vonn Bell, DT D.J. Reader, LB Josh Byrnes, G Xavier Su’a-Filo, WR Mike Thomas

Needs: QB, OL, LB, DL Don’t need: RB, K, P

Pick possibilities: It’ll be a shock if they take anyone other than QB Joe Burrow, Heisman Trophy winner and national champ who is a good fit for Taylor’s offensive system.

Outlook: Bengals have so many holes that one draft alone won’t fix things, but picking at top of rounds gives them chance to make up ground if they choose wisely. Burrow would step into franchise that has managed seven winning records in last 29 years. Cincinnati has gone through 18 starting QBs during that span, including Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick Carson Palmer, who requested trade and threatened to retire rather than continue playing for Cincinnati after 2010 season.

3. Detroit Lions (3-12-1)

Last season: Lions lost last nine games and 12 of 13 to finish with their worst record in decade. Ownership gave general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia chance to come back, telling them contending for playoffs in 2020 is expectation. QB Matthew Stafford missed second half of season with back injury.

Free agency: Dealt CB Darius Slay to Philadelphia and acquired S Duron Harmon in trade with New England. Released LB Devon Kennard, OT Rick Wagner, DT Damon Harrison. Signed CB Desmond Trufant and Darryl Roberts, LBs Jamie Collins and Reggie Ragland, DT Danny Shelton, OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai, WR Geronimo Allison, QB Chase Daniel

Needs: CB, DT, G, DE Don’t need: WR, C, LB, S

Pick possibilities: Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah, Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons, Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa.

Outlook: Quinn and Patricia may want to address glaring need with Okudah, who can be key defender in pass-happy league. Quinn and Patricia are counting on Stafford being healthy, so taking Tagovailoa does not make sense for franchise’s leaders pushed into win-now mode. Detroit desperately needs talented players to turn around defense that ranked 31st. Lions let G Graham Glasgow go to Denver in free agency, leaving void in middle of line that must protect Stafford.

10. Cleveland Browns (6-10)

Last season: Picked to compete for playoff spot, Browns were one of league’s biggest disappointments, undermined by continued drama, injuries and sabotaged by unrealistic expectations. Quarterback Baker Mayfield regressed in his second season, coach Freddie Kitchens was fired after one, and general manager John Dorsey departed after rebuilding roster.

Free agency: Signed RT Jack Conklin, TE Austin Hooper, QB Case Keenum, LB B.J. Goodson, S Karl Joseph, DT Andrew Billings. Lost LB Joe Schobert, S Damarious Randall, DB T.J. Carrie. Didn’t re-sign LB Christian Kirksey, LT Greg Robinson. Restructured RT Chris Hubbard

Needs: LT, LB, S, TE Don’t need: RB, QB.

Pick possibilities: Iowa LT Tristen Wirfs, Louisville LT Mekhi Bekton, Alabama LT Jedrick Wills, Georgia LT Andrew Thomas, Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons.

Outlook: Left tackle remains most pressing need, and if you’re looking for quality one, this is draft to find it. There are four highly ranked tackles, and one should be available when Browns are on clock. Departures of Schobert, Kirksey have created major need for linebacker depth. And with so many good wide receivers available, don’t be surprised if Browns grab one in early rounds.

30. Green Bay Packers (14-4)

Last season: Bounced back from two straight losing seasons to win NFC North in Matt LaFleur’s head coaching debut. Defeated Seattle 28-23 in divisional playoffs before falling 37-20 to San Francisco for third NFC championship game setback in last six years.

Free agency: Lost WR Geronimo Allison, OT Bryan Bulaga, OLB Kyler Fackrell, LB B.J. Goodson, LB Blake Martinez, FB Dan Vitale. Released TE Jimmy Graham. Signed WR Devin Funchess, LB Christian Kirksey, OT Rick Wagner. Re-signed RB/KR Tyler Ervin, TE Marcedes Lewis, S Will Redmond

Needs: WR, LB, OT, DL Don’t need: RB, S

Pick possibilities: Arizona State WR Brandon Aiyuk, Houston OT Josh Jones, Utah State QB Jordan Love

Outlook: Packers haven’t used first-round pick on offensive player since taking Mississippi State tackle Derek Sherrod in 2011. Could look to use No. 30 overall selection on receiver or tackle. Draft’s depth at receiver might impact Packers’ strategy. Packers also might try to draft and groom backup for 36-year-old QB and two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. Team needs help at inside linebacker and could pounce if LSU’s Patrick Queen or Oklahoma’s Kenneth Murray slips to No. 30. Three sixth-round picks and two seventh-round picks should give Packers plenty of trade opportunities later in draft.

43. Chicago Bears (8-8)

Last season: Bears came into season with Super Bowl hopes after winning NFC North at 12-4, only to go 8-8 and miss playoffs for eighth time in nine years. QB Mitchell Trubisky took step back, and offense ranked among NFL’s worst.

Free agency: Lost LB Nick Kwiatkoski, S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, DT Nick Williams and QB Chase Daniel. Released LB Leonard Floyd, CB Prince Amukamara, WR Taylor Gabriel, TE Trey Burton. Acquired QB Nick Foles in trade with Jacksonville. Signed OLB Robert Quinn, TE Jimmy Graham, CB Artie Burns, DB Tre Roberson, OL Germain Ifedi, OLB Barkevious Mingo and TE Demetrius Harris.

Needs: OL, CB, S, TE, RB, WR, QB Don’t need: LB, DT.

Pick possibilities: Clemson CB A.J. Terrell, Boise State OL Ezra Cleveland, Utah CB Jaylon Johnson, Ohio State OL Jonah Jackson, Alabama CB Trevon Diggs

Outlook: Bears have two second-round picks at 43 and 50, and don’t have another one until fifth round. The Bears brought in Graham, hoping he can regain Pro Bowl form, and Foles to compete with Trubisky for starting job. But they need more playmakers on offense and help on the O-line. Trade for Foles shouldn’t stop them from drafting another QB. On defense, Bears figure to have fierce pass rush with Quinn joining Khalil Mack on outside, though they could use some youth at linebacker. They also need cornerback, safety to complement Kyle Fuller, Eddie Jackson.

49. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8)

Last season: Steelers got long glimpse of what life might look like without QB Ben Roethlisberger when he was lost for year in Week 2 with right elbow injury. Backups Mason Rudolph and Devlin “Duck” Hodges didn’t exactly cement themselves as potential long-term replacements during uneven season in which Steelers relied heavily on defense to remain in playoff picture. September trade with Miami for S Minkah Fitzpatrick means Steelers won’t have first-round pick for first time in more than half-century.

Free agency: Lost NT Javon Hargrave, LB Tyler Matakevich, OL B.J. Finney. Didn’t re-sign TE Nick Vannett. Cut LB Mark Barron, LB Anthony Chickillo, FB Roosevelt Nix and WR Johnny Holton. Signed FB Derek Watt, TE Eric Ebron, OL Stefen Wisniewski, DE Dewayne Hendrix, S Tyree Kinnel and LB/LS Christian Kuntz. Re-signed S Jordan Dangerfield, LS Kameron Canady, OL Zach Banner. Placed franchise tag on LB Bud Dupree. Traded for DL Chris Wormley

Needs: ILB, OLB, QB, RB Don’t need: S, DL, CB

Pick possibilities: Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts, Georgia QB Jake Fromm, Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor.

Outlook: Steelers believe Roethlisberger will return to form, but at 38 window is closing whether team wants to admit it or not. At some point they’re going to have to find successor. Hurts is intriguing because of his athleticism, while Fromm better fits pocket-passer mold. Both are winners. Steelers opted not to extend RB James Conner, basically turning 2020 into a “prove it” season. Taylor was workhorse at Wisconsin much like Le’Veon Bell at Michigan State. The workload didn’t keep the Steelers from taking Bell and turning him into All-Pro.

– Associated Press