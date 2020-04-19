Bears have plenty of holes after disappointing season

The Chicago Bears brought in competition for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky by trading for Nick Foles. They added a former All-Pro pass rusher to help Khalil Mack when they signed Robert Quinn.

But if they're going to bounce back from a disappointing season, they still have work to do. The next task for them is the draft.

The Bears need more playmakers to complement receiver Allen Robinson and boost an offense that ranked among the NFL's worst last season. They need better blocking to protect the quarterback and create holes for the running backs. And even on defense, an area where they've excelled in recent years, there are holes in the secondary.

Yes, it's a long list.

The Bears went 8-8 last season and missed the playoffs for the eighth time in nine years. That certainly wasn't what they envisioned after winning the NFC North at 12-4 in coach Matt Nagy's first season in 2018.

They come into the draft with no first-round pick for the second year in a row, having traded them to Oakland for Mack prior to the 2018 season. They have two second-rounders at 43 and 50 overall and seven picks total.

“It's a strong draft. With us having two No. 2s that's impactful for us,” general manager Ryan Pace said.

Here are some things to know as Chicago continues to try to regroup:

QB help

The way ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. sees it, adding a receiver and tight end is the way to go early.

He thinks Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet would be a good fit at No. 43 to go with offseason pickups Jimmy Graham and Demetrius Harris and boost a position where the Bears got little production. Kmet grew up about 45 miles northwest of Soldier Field in Lake Barrington, Illinois. At 50, Kiper sees the Bears taking a receiver – Penn State's KJ Hamler or TCU's Jalen Reagor if he's available.

Secondary

Though they boast a top-tier defense, the Bears could use help in the secondary.

They need a cornerback and safety to complement stars Kyle Fuller and Eddie Jackson.

And if they end up deciding to go that route with one of their earlier draft picks, their options include cornerbacks A.J. Terrell of Clemson, Jaylon Johnson of Utah and Trevon Diggs of Alabama.