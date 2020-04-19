Sunday, April 19, 2020 1:00 am
QB could be high priority for Colts
MICHAEL MAROT | Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS – Philip Rivers, Jacoby Brissett and Chad Kelly all have one year left on their contracts.
Brian Hoyer, who was released last month, and Andrew Luck, who retired in August, still count against the Indianapolis salary cap this year.
And yet, despite being charged $56.5 million for five quarterbacks, the Colts may be looking for yet another one in this week's NFL draft.
“You know how we feel about this. We are always looking hard at the quarterbacks,” coach Frank Reich said recently. “You identify one, two, three guys who you like, you think fit. There's no guarantee you'll get them because there are 31 other teams who can get them.”
They may not have a choice.
After Luck's sudden retirement, Brissett took over as the starter for the second time in three years and struggled after injuring his left knee. The result: Indy finished 7-9 and missed the playoffs for the fourth time in five years.
Last month, the Colts re-calibrated by signing 38-year-old free agent Rivers, delegating Brissett the backup and releasing Hoyer.
So suddenly the Colts are staring at a 2021 roster that doesn't include a single quarterback – and without a first-round pick next week to land one.
Ballard and Reich haven't dropped any hints about what they intend to do with two second-round picks, Nos. 34 and 44 overall. Or whether they might consider moving back into the first-round – for the right price and right guy.
What they will do is study, game plan and likely land a quarterback with one of their seven picks.
Top targets
If the Colts don't take a quarterback in the first two rounds, it may be because they're trying to improve the receiving corps.
Yes, Reich and Ballard still like T.Y. Hilton and Jack Doyle. Yes, they appreciate Zach Pascal's steady progression. And, yes, they expect Parris Campbell and Daurice Fountain to come back strong.
But the departures of tight end Eric Ebron and receiver Devin Funchess in free agency leave some holes. Plus, Hilton has struggled with injuries each of the past two seasons, turns 32 in August, and is entering the final year of his contract.
Grading defense
Ballard prefers building through the draft but already has made some splashy moves this offseason.
In addition to signing Rivers, an eight-time Pro Bowler, he acquired star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner from the 49ers for the 13th overall selection and quickly signed Buckner to a lucrative contract extension. Then he added defensive tackle Sheldon Day, an Indianapolis native and Notre Dame product who played with Buckner in San Francisco, and cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie.
What do those moves mean for the draft?
Ballard now has the ability to go as heavy on offense as he did last year the other way, when he used seven of 10 picks on defense.
Full house
Reich made no secret of his desire to stick with the ground game last season. Apparently that's not changing. Last weekend, the Colts made another uncharacteristic move by signing fullback Roosevelt Nix.
“We've got a couple things going, a couple things we can work, train and practice at,” he said Monday. “We are going to keep it all under wraps right now, but for the most part just doing my job. Whatever they call upon me to do I will give it my best bet and we will see what happens.”
Colts
Last season: After fast start following Andrew Luck's surprise August retirement, quarterback Jacoby Brissett injured left knee and Colts lost seven of last nine.
Free agency: Lost TE Eric Ebron, WR Devin Funchess, OL Joe Haeg, OL Josh Andrews. Didn't re-sign S Clayton Geathers, DE Jabaal Sheard, K Adam Vinatieri, WR Chester Rogers, WR Dontrelle Inman. Released CB Pierre Desir. Acquired DT DeForest Buckner in trade. Signed QB Philip Rivers, CB Xavier Rhodes, DT Sheldon Day, CB T.J. Carrie. Re-signed LT Anthony Castonzo and OL Le'Raven Clark.
They need: WR, QB, TE, S.
They don't need: RB, CB.
Possible first pick: Clemson WR Tee Higgins, Southern California WR Michael Pittman Jr., Notre Dame TE Cole Kmet.
Outlook: Colts significantly upgraded defensive line with addition of Buckner, but traded No. 13 overall pick to get him. GM Chris Ballard still has seven picks, including two second-rounders (Nos. 34 and 44), which could be used to upgrade receiving corps or perhaps find long-term successor for Luck. Ballard may not be done dealing, either.
