Mocking up who picks who from 1 to 32

Talk about virtual drafts, what is a mock draft, really? Make believe.

The upcoming NFL remote draft beginning Thursday night has a touch of irony to it. The producers of said mock drafts rarely are even remotely accurate.

That said, here's one view of what might happen in the opening round. This mock draft does not include trades, of which there could be several. Sticking with the existing grid, the Colts, Steelers, Bears, Rams, Bills and Texans don't have a selection.

1. Cincinnati – Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

Bengals can't possibly bungle this pick, right? Last time they took franchise quarterback with top overall selection, in 2003, it worked out pretty well with Carson Palmer.

2. Washington – Chase Young, edge/LB, Ohio State

Best player in this draft is Chase Young. Redskins will get lots of offers, especially from teams seeking QB. If they aren't tempted enough, they go with the obvious.

3. Detroit – Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Lions will get even more pressure to deal this spot with two highly regarded quarterbacks available. But Matt Stafford comes off major injury and has difficult family issues. So, trade it or keep it, this is the pick.

4. New York Giants – Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson: So many needs, but hard to see Giants ignoring stud linebacker with winning credentials to build defense around.

5. Miami – Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon: Dolphins supposedly were tanking for Tua last year, yet won enough games to fall to fifth in the order. That doesn't mean they will ignore a passer here.

6. Los Angeles Chargers – Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State: Having missed out on top three QBs, Chargers are dumbfounded. They will attempt to trade down for more picks and still get a passer later on. If not, how about the best defensive back in this draft, even though it's not major need?

7. Carolina – Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn: New coach Matt Rhule has retooled offense in free agency, now dedicates first of many choices to defense.

8. Arizona – Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama: Just like Panthers, Cardinals must dive deep into defensive picks, but not here. They address major hole on offensive line.

9. Jacksonville – Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina: First of two opening-round picks for rebuilding Jags, who can get desired offensive tackle later on and address defense here.

10. Cleveland – Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville: Browns would love to get left tackle here. They haven't been secure there since Joe Thomas, the best at the position of last decade, hung it up.

11. New York Jets – Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

12. Las Vegas –Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

13. San Francisco (from Indianapolis) – Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

14. Tampa Bay – Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

15 . Denver –CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

16. Atlanta –K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

17. Dallas – C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

18. Miami (from Pittsburgh ) – Austin Jackson, OT, Southern California

19. Las Vegas (from Chicago) – Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

20. Jacksonville (from Los Angeles Rams) – Josh Jones, OT, Houston

21. Philadelphia – A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

22. Minnesota (from Buffalo) – Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

23. New England –Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

24. New Orleans – Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

25 . Minnesota –Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

26. Miami (from Houston) – Yetur Gross-Matos, edge, Penn State

27. Seattle –Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

28. Baltimore – Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin

29 . Tennessee –Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

30. Green Bay –A.J. Epenesa, edge, Iowa

31. San Francisco –Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU

32. Kansas City – D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia