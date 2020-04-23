Mack prepared to get to work if name gets called

Bishop Luers football coach Kyle Lindsay knew Austin Mack was a special player for most of the wide receiver's career with the Knights, but it really sank in during a game against Carroll when Mack was a senior.

That September night in 2015, Mack had close to 450 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns in a 43-38 loss.

“It was a one-man show,” Lindsay said. “He almost put a small school on his back and he did everything he could. ... It was special. He was lining up at quarterback in the Wildcat that night, he did everything you could possibly ask of a player and he did it well.”

It was performances such as those that earned Mack a scholarship to Ohio State and after four years as a Buckeye he has an opportunity to play in the NFL. If the 6-foot-1, 208-pound Mack is selected in the NFL draft, which starts tonight and runs through Saturday, it would mark the fourth time in five years Fort Wayne has had a player picked, joining fellow Luers graduate Jaylon Smith (2016 draft), Snider's Jessie Bates III (2018) and Carroll's Drue Tranquill (2019).

“I'm extremely excited,” Mack said. “Dreams coming true. I could be able to make something that I've worked so hard for happen, which is amazing. Just being in this situation, I'm just really thankful.”

If Mack does hear his name called during the draft, he said his reaction will be one of relief. He knows that getting picked is just the first step on the road to making it in the NFL.

“I'll be able to just get to work,” he said of what his mindset will be. “All of this preparation before the draft doesn't guarantee anything until you go earn that spot with your team. So I'm excited to get with a team and go put in that work at the next level.”

Mack made some highlight-reel catches at Ohio State but didn't put up huge numbers. In four seasons, he totaled 79 catches for 1,050 yards and six touchdowns, while battling through injuries, including a foot ailment that ended a promising 2018 campaign after eight games.

He is healthy now, however, and caught a career-high six passes for 54 yards in the Buckeyes' 29-23 loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff in December, the final game of his college career.

Mack's raw athleticism and well-honed technique as a wide receiver shine through on tape despite the lack of superstar numbers with the Buckeyes. At the NFL combine, he ran a 4.59-second 40-yard dash and added a 311/2-inch vertical leap. He is projected as a possible late-round selection on NFL.com, which expects him to be a special teams player early in his career.

“The tape should give evaluators some hope,” NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote in his assessment of Mack. “He has average speed, but is an instinctive, purposeful route-runner who can uncover on intermediate routes. His frame, length and hand size expand his catch radius, but he needs to eliminate focus drops.

“There is size and talent to work with. ... He has (WR4) upside if he can prove himself on special teams.”

Lindsay emphasized that Mack would likely have little trouble filling any role he is assigned in the NFL. The Knights' coach said his former star has a “professional attitude” and attacked every practice while he was at Luers. Mack also excels at some of the little details that NFL teams want to see from a wide receiver prospect.

“One thing that is so often overlooked at the receiver position is the ability to block,” Lindsay said. “(Mack) was probably the best blocking receiver we've ever had at Luers. As I watched his career at Ohio State, he was one heck of a blocker. That physical part of his game allows him to win those 50/50 balls. ... I think that'll translate well into the professional level.

“(In the NFL), you've gotta be able to run routes, you've gotta be able to catch the ball, but you've gotta be able to block.”

Mack said he plans to have a small gathering with his family to watch the draft, as the coronavirus pandemic has precluded a larger party. He added that it's already sunk in that he has a chance to be a pro and has treated the workouts and interviews with teams prior to the draft as professionally as he can.

“It really (sunk in) as soon as I left college,” Mack said. “I realized how real everything had gotten. Everything was going to be changed drastically. Preparation and everything that goes into that ... This isn't mandatory (college) workouts, it's everything that you need to do be a pro and to be an NFL player, it's coming true.”

