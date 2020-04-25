Irish see 3 players picked

In the lead-up to the NFL draft, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly spent a significant amount of time on the phone with NFL scouts and executives, trying to convince them that his former players can produce for professional teams.

“Part of my day is talking to GMs, assistant GMs, head coaches,” Kelly said in early April. “It's just really about promoting (Notre Dame players) and really talking about their assets and their ability to play at the next level.”

On Friday, Kelly's comments paid off: Notre Dame had three players selected on the second night of the draft, with tight end Cole Kmet going in the second round, No. 43 overall to the Chicago Bears and wide receiver Chase Claypool going six picks later to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Defensive end Julian Okwara went early in the third round, 67th overall to Detroit, where he will join his brother and fellow defensive lineman, Romeo Okwara, another Notre Dame product.

This is the first time since 2016 that Notre Dame has had three players picked in the first three rounds of the draft.

Kmet was the first tight end selected in the draft, adding to the long list of Notre Dame tight ends drafted in recent years, a group that also includes Fort Wayne native and Bishop Dwenger graduate Tyler Eifert. Kmet is the seventh tight end drafted since Kelly became the team's head coach before the 2010 season, four of whom were picked in the first two rounds. Every tight end who has started for the Irish since 2003 has gone on to be drafted into the NFL.

Kmet is an Illinois native and went to high school at St. Viator, which is half an hour from Soldier Field, where the Bears play their home games. This week, he called potentially playing for the Bears a “childhood dream come true” on the “Hoge and Jahns Podcast.” After he was selected, Kmet posted on Instagram a video of himself on the phone with Bears coach Matt Nagy as Nagy let him know Chicago had drafted him.

“Let's do it, let's do it,” Kmet says excitedly as his family celebrates in the background. “Yes, I'm ready. I'm ready. ... I can't wait.”

Kmet, whose father was on the Bears' practice squad in 1993, was Chicago's first selection in this year's draft. He was a dangerous pass-catching threat for the Irish, pulling in 43 passes for 515 yards and six touchdowns despite missing the first two games of the season with a broken collarbone. Kmet was likely the best pass-catching tight end in the draft, although scouts say his run blocking needs work if he's going to reach his potential in the league.

Kmet was Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book's No. 2 target for much of the 2019 season, while Claypool was Book's top pass-catcher. The newly minted Steelers wide receiver had 1,037 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns in his final season with the Irish, the sixth-most touchdown receptions in Notre Dame history. He shot up draft boards after he ran a 4.42 in the 40-yard dash and registered a 401/2-inch vertical leap at the scouting combine.

The 6-foot-4, 238-pound Claypool joins a Steelers offense that ranked 31st in the NFL in passing yards last season, in part because quarterback Ben Roethlisberger missed most of the year with an elbow injury. Claypool is the second Notre Dame receiver drafted in the early rounds in as many seasons. Former teammate Miles Boykin went in the third round to the Ravens in 2019. The pair will meet twice per season in the AFC North.

The 6-foot-4, 252-pound Okwara was an early-round selection despite breaking his leg late in the season against Duke and missing Notre Dame's final four games. In 2018, when he was healthy all season, he racked up 121/2 tackles for loss and eight sacks as an edge rusher, ranking among the nation's leaders in quarterback hurries.

He'll team with his older brother, Romeo, who has started 19 games for the Lions and Giants. Okwara is the first Irish defensive end selected in the draft since Isaac Rochell in 2017 and the first picked in the first three rounds since Stephon Tuitt in 2014.

