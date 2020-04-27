Mack ready to prove Giants were right

The group of Fort Wayne football players in the NFL added a new member to its ranks Saturday night. Bishop Luers graduate Austin Mack, who went unselected in this weekend's draft, signed a free agent contract with the New York Giants shortly after the draft concluded.

“It feels good,” Mack said. “I'm excited that that part (the draft process) is over and I'm excited for this next journey. I'm ready to get to work. ... I've got my foot in the door, I've got this opportunity. (I have) a lot of hunger, and I'm ready to get to work.”

Mack joins a group of current Summit City NFL players that includes Jaylon Smith of the Cowboys, Jessie Bates III of the Bengals, Drue Tranquill of the Chargers, Tyler Eifert of the Jaguars and Rod Smith of the Raiders.

“It's just a shows that Fort Wayne has a lot of (talented) players and that there will be even more, not just me,” Mack said. “It's a testimony to a lot of Fort Wayne coaches who help guys get to the next level in college and their devotion to the game.”

Mack is the first player from Bishop Luers to sign an NFL contract since Jaylon Smith did so with Dallas after getting drafted in the second round in 2016. Knights coach Kyle Lindsay said he saw some similarities between his two former stars.

“It's good to see students and players grow up and still become the same lovable person and caring person they were in high school,” Lindsay said. “(Mack) is just a great person. There's a lot of similarities in that regard with Jaylon. They haven't really changed.”

Many experts projected Mack, who played college football at Ohio State for four years, would be a late-round selection in the draft. He wasn't picked, but he signed with the Giants around the same time that former Buckeyes teammate Binjimen Victor, another wide receiver, also signed with New York.

“When you're an unrestricted free agent, you get to kind of pick where you go,” said Mack, who caught 79 passes for 1,050 yards and six touchdowns in his college career. “I was just blessed to be in the position where I was one of the top guys on a lot of teams' lists and was able to put the deal with my agent and got into a pretty good situation. ... More than anything, just super ecstatic that I was able to find the right fit and find a team that really wanted me.”

“I've got a really good opportunity to make this team, and I'm really ready to prove that I can on the field,” he added.

Mack's draft-night experience was somewhat stressful as the rounds slipped past and he was not selected.

By the end of the night, he had found a professional home, and his family was ecstatic for him.

“More than anything, it was really exciting,” he said of the way his Saturday night played out. “It was nerve-wracking that it took so long, but at the end of the day, it's just really exciting to be able to be an NFL player and be able to really just get to work and make the team. I'm just really excited for the future and the next phase of my life.”

The 6-foot-1, 208-pound Mack joins a Giants team that started a rookie fifth-round pick at wide receiver last season in Darius Slayton, so he will have opportunities to prove his value to the four-time Super Bowl champions.

His immediate future involves returning to his workout plan in an effort to be ready when the NFL allows players back into its facilities. League rookie minicamps are slated to take place Friday though Monday, but it's unclear if they will proceed as planned in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

dsinn@jg.net