Vikings set up to contend

The Minnesota Vikings were forced by a salary-cap crunch this spring into a soft remodel, with many more exits than enhancements to the lineup.

They ramped up the project over the weekend.

While NFL draft picks never come with warranties, particularly in a year like this with an abbreviated-at-best training period, Minnesota's record 15-player class was assembled with the potential for immediate impact at several positions of need.

Whenever the virus-related restrictions are lifted and the Vikings are able to reconvene, they'll still be in contend-now mode with wide receiver Justin Jefferson and cornerback Jeff Gladney sure bets for significant playing time.

For the rest of the NFC North competition, a draft bump was far less clear.

Quantity, quality

Vikings general manager Rick Spielman has long made a habit of stockpiling draft picks, as if grocery shopping before a quarantine. He topped himself this year with 15 selections, the most in the NFL since the draft was trimmed to seven rounds in 1994.

Thanks in part to the trade that sent restless wide receiver Stefon Diggs to Buffalo, the Vikings had an extra first-round pick. They used it on Jefferson, the speedster who led the FBS with 111 receptions for national-champion LSU. Three slots later, they grabbed the feisty Gladney from TCU to fill one of three cornerback spots that opened from the most common lineup last year.

With Boise State tackle Ezra Cleveland (second round), Mississippi State cornerback Cameron Dantzler (third round) and Baylor defensive tackle James Lynch (fourth round), the Vikings have prospects with potential to contribute as rookies to unsettled position groups. Miami wide receiver K.J. Osborn (fifth round) will also get a long look returning kickoffs and punts.

Love in the time of COVID

For the first time in nine drafts, the Packers used their first-rounder on an offensive player. Good news for Aaron Rodgers, right? Not so much. GM Brian Gutekunst gave up a fourth-rounder to move up four spots for Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.

Rodgers, 36, has not hinted at fading away. He could use more skill-position help around him beyond star wide receiver Davante Adams and versatile running back Aaron Jones.

Yet, in receivers-deep draft, the Packers landed zero of the 35 selected. Their second-round selection of Boston College running back A.J. Dillon was almost as curious for the sake of contending in 2020, considering Jones is 25 and led the NFL with 19 total touchdowns.

Paying the price

Like the Packers, the Bears' initial choice triggered some head-scratching: Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet. Coach Matt Nagy's scheme favors multiple tight end formations, and Kmet comes with an enviable skill set. The Bears were ravaged by injuries at that position last year, too.

Still, GM Ryan Pace didn't address the offensive line until the seventh round. Chicago took only one wide receiver, Tulane's Darnell Mooney in the fifth round. Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson, Chicago's other second-round pick, has had three shoulder surgeries. If healthy he figures to get heavy playing time.

Turning corner?

Trading three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay to Philadelphia created a gaping hole that Detroit GM Bob Quinn filled three picks into the draft with Ohio State's Jeff Okudah.

The return of a healthy quarterback Matthew Stafford ought to re-energize the Lions' offense, and Ohio State guard Jonah Jackson (third round) and Kentucky guard Logan Stenberg (fourth round) will be in the mix for the opening created by the departure of Graham Glasgow.