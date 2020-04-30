Favre: Draft an issue for Rodgers

Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre says Aaron Rodgers was surprised by Green Bay's decision to draft a quarterback in the first round.

Favre said Wednesday on “The Rich Eisen Show” that he had spoken with Rodgers since the Packers traded up four spots in the first round to take Utah State's Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick in the draft Thursday.

“I'm not going to talk about all that we talked about, but he was, let's just say, surprised that they went in that direction,” Favre said.

Favre also told Eisen that “my gut tells me” Rodgers won't finish his career in Green Bay. Rodgers, a two-time MVP, has four years remaining on his contract.

“I think maybe two years from now they reassess what the future is and Aaron may be reassessing where he wants to play,” Favre told SiriusXM NFL Radio in a separate interview.

The selection of Love came 15 years after the Packers drafted Rodgers at No. 24 overall when they already had one of the game's top quarterbacks in Favre. Rodgers spent three seasons as a backup quarterback before becoming the Packers' starter in 2008, leading to Favre's exit from Green Bay.

Favre was 35 but had been discussing retirement at the time the Packers drafted Rodgers, who is now 36.

The Packers declined to respond to Favre's comments.

Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst called Rodgers “the best quarterback in the National Football League” the night the Packers drafted Love, and emphasized later that week that Rodgers was the team's quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Gutekunst said in his Thursday night conference call that he hadn't yet reached out with Rodgers, but said Friday night the two had since spoken. While declining to discuss details of the conversation, Gutekunst called Rodgers a “true pro.''

“I think that (the Packers) burned a bridge that's going to be hard to overcome,” Favre told Eisen. “At some point, I think it will rear its ugly head.''