Dalton's Bengals days done

CINCINNATI – The Bengals cleared the way for Joe Burrow to lead the team by releasing quarterback Andy Dalton, who holds several of the franchise's passing records, but couldn't lead Cincinnati deep into the playoffs.

The move Thursday gives Dalton, who had a year left on his deal, a chance to compete for a job with another team.

It also clears the way for Burrow to start fresh on a team that hasn't won a playoff game since the 1990 season, the fifth-longest stretch of futility in NFL history.

Dalton led Cincinnati to five straight playoff appearances from 2011-15, but couldn't get that elusive win. As the offensive line deteriorated and top receiver A.J. Green sustained a series of injuries, Dalton's results suffered, too.

“Andy will always hold a special place with this franchise, and I know that he holds a special place in my heart,” owner Mike Brown said. “This is a hard day for our club because we know and appreciate what a consummate professional Andy has always been. We respect and appreciate Andy, and we thank him.”

Dalton was a second-round pick in 2011 when quarterback Carson Palmer demanded a trade and threatened to retire rather than continue playing for the Bengals. Dalton and Green, Cincinnati's first-round pick that year, led Cincinnati to its best stretch of playoff appearances.

The Bengals lost in the first round each time, setting an NFL record. Dalton had a broken thumb and was sidelined for the last of those playoff appearances, which ended in a last-minute meltdown and an 18-16 loss to Pittsburgh during the 2015 season.

Dalton, 32, holds Bengals career records for touchdown passes (204) and completions (2,757), surpassing Ken Anderson – who also wore No. 14 – for both marks. He also holds club marks for career passer rating (87.5) and games with 300 yards passing (28). His 24 game-winning drives also are the most by a Bengals quarterback. His 70-61-2 record as a starter is second best by a Bengals quarterback with at least 10 starts, trailing Virgil Carter.

Scheduling plans

The league is planning to play a full season though it's uncertain what that will look like.

League spokesman Brian McCarthy said Thursday that since January the 2020 schedule was intended for release after the draft. It is planned for release by the end of next week, with the date for the kickoff game Thursday, Sept. 10, concluding with Super Bowl 55 on Feb. 7, 2021 in Tampa.

But the league is planning several contingencies because of the coronavirus pandemic that could lead to everything from a delayed start to a late-winter Super Bowl. Empty stadiums, neutral sites and no bye weeks are among several alternatives being discussed.

Labor deal under scrutiny

NFL Players Association President JC Tretter is calling for a re-examination of a portion of the labor agreement with the league affecting disability coverage for former players.

Tretter, a center with the Cleveland Browns, succeeded Eric Winston as union president earlier this year. Tretter wants the NFLPA's executive board and the leadership of former players to come together to discuss some offsets in the collective bargaining agreement narrowly approved by the players in March. The language the overall union membership voted on is not the same as what wound up in the deal that runs through the 2030 season.

The changed language affects about 400 retired players who face a cut in the disability coverage they had under the previous labor agreement.

Any review would be to determine whether the language change is substantial enough to present it to the league for possible alterations in the CBA. It would apply only to that portion of the agreement.

KC uses option on Mahomes

Kansas City is exercising its fifth-year option on Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, a person familiar with their decision told The Associated Press, though both sides remain optimistic that they will agree on a long-term contract before the start of the season.

Teams are allowed to use a fifth-year option on players selected in the first round of the NFL draft. If the Chiefs are unable to sign Mahomes to a long-term deal, he would be due a base salary of $25 million for the optioned season.