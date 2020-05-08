Intriguing matchups await Bears, Colts

Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson are coming to Indianapolis. Tom Brady and Drew Brees will visit Chicago. Those were just a few of the enticing nuggets revealed Thursday night when the NFL announced its 2020 schedule.

The 2020 season, if played in full – a prospect that remains less than a sure thing because of the COVID-19 pandemic – is scheduled to open with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Houston Texans on Sept. 10, in a battle of young Pro Bowl quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. Both of them were selected after the Bears picked QB Mitch Trubisky No. 2 overall in 2017.

That Sunday, Sept. 13, Trubisky and the Bears, who went 8-8 last year in coach Matt Nagy's second season, will open with an NFC North matchup at 1 p.m. in Detroit against the Lions, who went 3-12-1 last season.

The Colts, coming off a 7-9 season under second-year coach Frank Reich, will open at the same time, with an AFC South clash at Jacksonville against the Jaguars. The Colts will also close the season against the Jaguars, hosting last year's divisional basement-dwellers Jan. 3.

Here are some of the keys to the 2020 schedule for Indianapolis and Chicago.

Top QBs visit

Outside of their annual divisional matchups, Indianapolis and Chicago will welcome some household names to Lucas Oil Stadium and Solider Field this season.

In Week 9 on Nov. 8, the Colts will host reigning MVP Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, who are had a league-best 14-2 record last season. Jackson, in just his second year in the league, completed 66% of his passes for more than 3,100 yards and 36 touchdowns, while also running for more than 1,200 yards and seven scores.

Just two weeks later, the Green Bay Packers and two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers will visit Indianapolis. Green Bay went 13-3 under first-year coach Matt LaFleur, a season in which the 36-year-old Rodgers threw for more than 4,000 yards for the eighth time with 26 touchdowns against four interceptions.

The Bears, meanwhile, play all of the teams in the NFC South this season, meaning matchups against future Hall-of-Famers Brady and Brees. The Bears will host Brady's Buccaneers in Week 5's Thursday night matchup on Oct. 8 and then see Brees' Saints, who went 13-3 last season, in Week 8 on Nov. 1.

Key stretches

The Colts' matchup against Baltimore in Week 9 kicks off a five-game stretch that could make or break Indianapolis's season. The game against the Ravens is followed by a Thursday night matchup at Tennessee, which features defending NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry. He topped rushed for 1,540 yards and 16 touchdowns last season.

The Colts will then see him and the Titans again in Indianapolis on Nov. 29 for Week 12 and in between Rodgers and the Packers will visit Indianapolis.

The string of consecutive games against playoff teams from last season concludes with a trip to Houston to face Watson and the Texans on Dec. 6.

The Bears' potential season-defining stretch begins with a Week 7 Monday night meeting on Oct. 26 against the Los Angeles Rams, who beat the Bears 17-7 in November last season, putting a serious dent in Chicago's playoff hopes.

The matchup with the Saints and Brees comes next for Chicago, followed by a road trip to face Henry and the Titans on Nov. 8. The next three weeks feature two divisional showdowns at home against the Vikings on Nov. 16, another Monday night game, and at Green Bay on Nov. 29. A bye in between in Week 11 gives Chicago a breather.

Divisional foes

Indianapolis has a back-loaded schedule when it comes to some of its biggest rivals: all four of its matchups against Tennessee and Houston occur in Week 10 or later. The games against the Texans are both in December, starting with the Week 13 meeting in Houston and continuing with the Texans' return trip to Lucas Oil in Week 15 on Dec. 19 or 20.

Similarly, the Bears won't see Green Bay, which has beaten Chicago in seven of the last eight meetings, until Week 12, a Sunday night matchup at Lambeau Field. The Packers will come to Chicago for the regular-season finale on Jan. 3.

