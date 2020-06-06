Colts coaches not at team complex

More than half of the 32 NFL teams, including the Indianapolis Colts, did not have coaching staffs at their facilities Friday even though the league approved such returns where local governments allow them.

Clubs with coaches in place at their training complexes were Super Bowl champion Kansas City, Green Bay, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Houston, Denver, Dallas, Jacksonville and Atlanta. While entire staffs had not yet returned in many cities, on hand were such head coaches as the Chiefs' Andy Reid, the Steelers' Mike Tomlin, the Falcons' Dan Quinn, the Broncos' Vic Fangio and three of the new hires: the Browns Kevin Stefanski, the Cowboys' Mike McCarthy and Washington's Ron Rivera, who had much of his staff with him.

Some of McCarthy's assistants were at the Cowboys' facility.

Texans coach Bill O'Brien was holding discussions on when his staff would begin joining him.

Most of the Bengals coaching staff returned to the facility, including head coach Zac Taylor. Some coaches were traveling back to Cincinnati.

Many clubs say they plan to have coaches in place next week.

Teams confirming their coaches weren't at their facilities Friday are the Seahawks, Rams, Raiders, 49ers, Cardinals, Saints, Chargers, Titans, Dolphins, Jets, Giants, Eagles, Lions, Panthers, Vikings, Bears, Ravens, Buccaneers and Colts. The 49ers and Raiders are not allowed in their facilities in the Bay Area. And with the Raiders moving to Las Vegas, their complex in Henderson, Nevada, is not yet ready for them.

The Saints are working up protocols to allow coaches the choice of working from team offices or home depending on individual circumstances.

Tampa Bay's coaches won't return to the facility until the week of June 15. Several other teams indicated their staffs might not work from their complexes until July.

Jaguars march to sheriff's office

The Jaguars protested against inequality and police brutality, marching from their stadium to the steps of the Duval County, Florida, sheriff's department.

“Today we say no more,” wide receiver Chris Conley said. “Today we see a nation that can't await change, a city that won't sit still or be quiet.”

The march included Joshua Dobbs, Brandon Linder and Josh Lambo of the Jaguars along with family members. Coach Doug Marrone, general manager Dave Caldwell and assistant coach Terry Robiskie also walked in what the team called an attempt to “raise awareness for racial injustices against the Black community,” with many wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts.

The Jaguars started their march at 9:04 a.m. local time to signify the local 904 area code.

On Wednesday, two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry marched in a protest along with his wife and four teammates from the Golden State Warriors, including Klay Thompson. Shaq Thompson and four other Carolina Panthers walked in a protest march Monday in Charlotte, with Thompson helping lead the way.

On Thursday night, more than a dozen NFL stars united in a passionate video message to the league about racial inequality. The 70-second video released on social platforms included Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley, Michael Thomas, Odell Beckham Jr., Deshaun Watson, Ezekiel Elliott and DeAndre Hopkins among others.

Pats to aid social justice groups

The Patriots say team owner Robert Kraft's family is pledging $1 million to local grassroots organizations to promote social justice causes.

A statement and video released on the team's website Friday said the money will be distributed over the next 10 months in $100,000 monthly donations. The recipients will be chosen in collaboration with Patriots players.

The groups selected will be those “fighting for equity, working to end systemic racism and creating meaningful change in our community.”