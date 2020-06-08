Ex-NFL receiver Caldwell shot to death

Former NFL receiver Reche Caldwell, who starred at Jefferson High and the University of Florida, was shot and killed late Saturday evening in Tampa, Florida, his mother said Sunday. Caldwell was 41.

Tampa police said officers responded to a call about a shooting just before 11 p.m. They found a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound in the yard of a home on the 3600 block of East Hanna Avenue. Officers rendered aid before a fire-rescue crew took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. They said the shooting “does not appear to be a random act.”

Police did not identify the victim publicly, but Caldwell's mother, Deborah, said she was stunned when police broke the news to her around 11:30. She said her son had been heading to a concert at Whiskey North in Carrollwood and that police told her they believe he was ambushed in a possible robbery attempt.

He played for the San Diego Chargers, New England and Washington in a six-year NFL career.

Ken Riley, former Bengals player

Ken Riley, the former Cincinnati Bengals standout who was head coach and athletic director at alma mater Florida A&M, died Sunday. He was 72.

The school announced the death, saying Riley died in his hometown of Bartow, Florida. A cause of death was not released.

Riley played 15 seasons for the Bengals as a defensive back, with 65 career interceptions – fifth in NFL history – for 596 yards and five touchdowns – all franchise records. He recovered 18 fumbles.

Before his NFL career, Riley was a four-year starter at quarterback for the Rattlers.

Riley, who was African American, was chosen in the sixth round of the 1969 NFL draft by the Bengals, who under coach Paul Brown decided to convert him to cornerback. At the time, black starting quarterbacks in the NFL were all but unheard of. Riley retired in 1983.

Riley spent two seasons as an assistant with the Green Bay Packers before taking over as coach at Florida A&M, where he went 48-39-2 from 1986 to '93. He won two Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference titles and was a two-time MEAC coach of the year.

John Zook, Falcons lineman

John Zook, who teamed with Hall of Famer Claude Humphrey to give the Atlanta Falcons a dynamic combination at defensive end, has died. He was 72.

His brother, Dean Zook, confirmed the death to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The former player died Saturday in his native Kansas after a long battle with cancer.

Zook was with Atlanta from 1969 to '75, lining up on the right while Humphrey held down the left side. The team had only two winning seasons and no playoff appearances during that time, but the duo was recognized as one of the team's few strong suits.

Zook made his only Pro Bowl appearance in 1973, joining Humphrey in the all-star game.

“The most fun I had the whole time I played football was the time John and I had that season when we were both selected to the Pro Bowl,” Humphrey told the Atlanta newspaper. ”We figured out we were better together than we were individually.”

Zook was dealt to St. Louis in 1976, spending his last four seasons with the Cardinals.