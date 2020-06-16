Agent verifies Elliott's positive virus test

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to his agent.

Rocky Arceneaux told the NFL Network on Monday that Elliott was feeling OK and recovering. Arceneaux did not immediately return messages seeking comment, but a person with direct knowledge of the diagnosis told The Associated Press that Elliott had the positive test about a week ago and could be described as symptomatic. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the person wasn't authorized to discuss Elliott's diagnosis publicly.

The Cowboys declined to comment, citing privacy laws.

Only players who have been rehabilitating injuries have been allowed inside team facilities during the pandemic shutdown. That hasn't included Elliott.

The NFL is in the process of establishing protocols for the return of players, including what would happen in the case of positive tests, but there is no timetable for their return. Training camps are supposed to start in a little more than a month.

Colts to honor pass-rusher Mathis

The Colts will add career sacks leader Robert Mathis to their Ring of Honor this year. The induction ceremony will take place Nov. 22 when the Colts play host to the Green Bay Packers.

Mathis played his entire 14-season NFL career in Indianapolis and was best known for his chop to jar balls loose from quarterbacks.

He finished his career with a franchise-record 123 sacks, 17th all-time, and a league-record 47 strip sacks. He was the inaugural Deacon Jones Award winner in 2013 and was named an All-Pro that season after leading the NFL with 191/2 sacks.

Mathis played most of his career opposite longtime friend Dwight Freeney, the most recent Ring of Honor inductee, and was selected to six Pro Bowls. During his playing days, the Colts won two AFC titles and earned one Super Bowl ring. Mathis was selected the team's 2011 Ed Block Courage Award.

Mathis will be the 17th inductee, joining six former teammates, Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy and president/general manager Bill Polian, who traded up to get Mathis in the 2003 draft.

Jenkins to be CNN contributor

New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins is joining CNN as a contributor focusing on racial and social justice.

Jenkins says he believes he can “be a voice for other athlete activists and those who have dedicated their lives” to promoting equality through legislation and other reforms.

Jenkins is an 11-year NFL veteran out of Ohio State.

Jenkins says his motivation to join CNN stems from his experience addressing inequalities in criminal justice and educational systems affecting members of “marginalized communities.”