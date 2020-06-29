Famed line coach Joe Bugel, 80, dies

Former Washington assistant coach Joe Bugel, regarded as one of the top offensive line coaches in NFL history, has died. He was 80.

Bugel died Sunday, according to a statement from the team, which did not disclose a cause of death.

Bugel was the architect of “The Hogs,” the dominant offensive lines that helped lead the team to three Super Bowls under Hall of Fame head coach Joe Gibbs.

Bugel was the team's offensive coordinator and offensive line coach from 1981 to '82 and became the assistant head coach in 1983, a role he had until 1989 before becoming the head coach of the Phoenix Cardinals.

He returned for a second stint with the team as assistant head coach from 2004 to '09.

“Joe had an incredible passion for the game of football. He came to work every day with such great excitement and his players had tremendous respect for him. The strength of our coaching staff on both sides of the ball was a key reason we had so much success,” Gibbs said in a statement.

With Jeff Bostic, Joe Jacoby and Hall of Famer Russ Grimm on the offensive line, Washington won the Super Bowl after the 1982, 1987 and 1991 seasons with three different quarterbacks.

Joe Theismann, the QB for the team's first Super Bowl title, tweeted: “Joe Bugel was a friend as much as a coach. For those of us who had the privilege to know him we were blessed. He'll have the best Oline in heaven. RIP Joe.”

