Long road to new identity

When the University of North Dakota moved on from being the Fighting Sioux like Washington's NFL team is doing from its name, the new moniker could've been anything.

More than 1,600 suggestions were submitted, ranging from the realistic to the ridiculous, like the “Abdominal Snowman.”

Dan Snyder isn't welcoming that long list of suggestions, though what he and the organization do next will determine how the team is perceived for decades.

“Here's where I think the fun begins and the work begins,” said Brand Federation founding partner and CEO Kelly O'Keefe, who was on North Dakota's name change task force. “To just pop out with a new name is not the right answer. The right answer is to build a process that starts to allow these people to be heard in the process of developing a new name.”

Snyder and coach Ron Rivera are already at work developing what the team called “a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition-rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years.”

After 87 years with the previous name, Red Tails, Red Clouds, Red Wolves and Hogs are among the betting favorites for the new name. The organization is working quietly to try to roll out a fresh moniker and logo in time for the 2020 season.

Sports business and marketing experts consider feedback from fans, endorsements from current players and alumni and on-field success as three crucial elements.

“The mere fact that they're changing the name is going to elicit some backlash, and they need to be ready for that and be comfortable with it,” Virginia Tech professor Nneka Logan said.

“Beyond that, I think it's important they and other organizations engage with your local community, engage with the Native American community, engage with all of your stakeholders in the process of the name change and ensure that it's something that authentically aligns with your corporation's values.”

Rivera said his hope was to continue honoring and supporting Native Americans and the military. If Warriors is now out of consideration, Red Tails would fit the bill as a nod to the Black fighter pilots of the Tuskegee Airmen from World War II. Tuskegee Airmen Inc. said it “would be honored and pleased to work with the organization” if that's Washington's new name.

Former Washington linebacker Will Compton voiced his support for Red Wolves by saying he liked that name so much he'd want to return for a day. Hogs would pay tribute to the famed offensive line that bulldozed the team to three Super Bowl titles.

O'Keefe had hoped the organization would engage the community in the name selection because, like North Dakota with the Fighting Hawks, feeling a part of the process builds acceptance of the name. Perhaps just as importantly, it could prevent missing on a name like the NBA's Bullets did when changing to the Wizards in the mid-1990s.

“You don't want to mess this up, so they really need to take it seriously,” Carnegie Mellon associate professor of marketing and strategy Tim Derdenger said. “If you come out with the wrong name, the wrong pitch to your fans and it gets squashed, it's really hard to recover from that.”