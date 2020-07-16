Prescott gets franchise tag

Dak Prescott will play whatever becomes of the 2020 season under the one-year franchise tag after the Dallas Cowboys and their star quarterback couldn't agree on a long-term contract.

Clubs had until Wednesday afternoon to reach multiyear deals with players given the franchise tag. Of the 14 tagged in March, two have agreements, including NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry with Tennessee just before the deadline.

Two more – Cincinnati receiver A.J. Green and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue of Jacksonville – haven't signed the one-year contract that goes with the tag. They can stay away from team activities without the risk of being fined. Ngakoue has said he won't play for the Jaguars and wants to be traded.

Prescott signed his $31.4 million contract in June. The 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year earned slightly more than $4 million in the four years of his rookie contract.

Henry and the Titans agreed on a deal reported to be at $50 million over four years.

The Bengals used the $17.9 million tag on Green despite the seven-time Pro Bowler missing all of last season with an ankle injury. The move means Green is likely gone after this season, when he will be 32. Cincinnati drafted Tee Higgins in the second round out of Clemson in April, making him the heir apparent as the No. 1 receiver.

Leonard Williams of the New York Giants is set to play on the $16.1 million tag for a defensive tackle, although the union has filed a grievance intended to classify him as a defensive end earning $17.8 million. Williams was acquired from the Jets in October for two draft picks. He has 171/2 sacks in five seasons, but finished with a career-low half sack last year.

Matthew Judon of Baltimore is set to earn $16.8 million as the midpoint between linebacker and defensive end, according to the NFL Network. The 2016 fifth-round pick led the Ravens with a career-high 91/2 sacks last season.

Pass rushers Shaq Barrett of Tampa Bay and Bud Dupree of Pittsburgh are classified as linebackers ($15.8 million), but the NFL Network has reported that both have filed grievances seeking the defensive end salary of $17.8 million.

L.A. Chargers tight end Hunter Henry is set to earn $10.6 million. He was one of Philip Rivers' most reliable targets last season, finishing with 55 catches for 652 yards while missing four games with a knee injury. With Rivers gone to Indianapolis in free agency, Tyrod Taylor is expected to start.

“It's definitely a blessing to get the tag. It's only being one year,” Henry said in late April, when he was optimistic that a deal could get done. “I'm excited for this team going into the new stadium and with the new look.”

Anthony Harris of Minnesota and Denver's Justin Simmons are set to play under the $11.4 million tag for a safety. Guards Joe Thuney of New England and Brandon Scherff of Washington are set to earn $14.8 million.