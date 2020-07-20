NFL players raising health issues

NFL players are publicly pleading with the league to address several health and safety concerns on the eve of training camp.

The league informed teams Saturday that training camps will open on time even though discussions with the players' union regarding testing for the coronavirus and other health and safety protocols are ongoing.

Rookies for Houston and Kansas City are set to report today and rookies for other teams are due on Tuesday. Players for all teams are scheduled to report by July 28.

Many prominent players expressed their thoughts in a social media blitz Sunday.

“We need Football! We need sports! We need hope!” Saints quarterback Drew Brees wrote on Twitter. “The NFL's unwillingness to follow the recommendations of their own medical experts will prevent that. If the NFL doesn't do their part to keep players healthy there is no football in 2020. It's that simple. Get it done @NFL.”

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said he is concerned because his wife, Ciara, is pregnant.

He wrote: “My wife is pregnant. @NFL Training camp is about to start.. And there's still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety. ???? We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones. #WeWantToPlay.”

NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith and president JC Tretter addressed the union's concerns in a 90-minute videoconference call with reporters Friday.

They want players tested daily for the virus. A joint committee of doctors, trainers and strength coaches formed by the NFL and NFLPA recommended testing every other day. Other outstanding issues include number of preseason games. The league has planned to cut the exhibition schedule from four games to two while the union wants none.