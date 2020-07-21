Players unhappy with NFL protocols

NFL players are speaking out.

As the league and its players association negotiate safety protocols that will allow the NFL to start it season on time despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, players were not shy about voicing their dissatisfaction with the league's proposals.

Using the hashtag “#WeWantToPlay” on social media, the players made it clear Sunday night – with rookies from some teams set to report to training camp as early as Monday – that they are very much in favor of having a season but wanted the NFL to ensure that the players would be as safe as possible from the virus before they would take the field.

Bishop Luers graduate Jaylon Smith, Dallas Cowboys linebacker, was outspoken in his desire to get back on the field and do so safely.

“#WeWantToPlay We just wanna be safe. We want our families to be safe,” Smith tweeted Sunday.

The former Notre Dame star also spent Sunday retweeting a large group of his fellow players who were expressing their concerns with the league and its plans for bringing players back. Many players were upset that the league was not following some of the recommendations from its own Joint Committee on restarting play.

The committee recommended a longer-than-usual 48-day training camp schedule to allow the players to get back in shape slowly after an offseason in which it was more difficult to stay in elite condition than most years, according to a statement from NFLPA president JC Tretter, a Cleveland Browns center. The league has not yet agreed to that extended training camp.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, a Purdue graduate, referenced the joint committee's recommendations in his social media post Sunday.

“We need Football! We need sports! We need hope!” Brees tweeted. “The NFL's unwillingness to follow the recommendations of their own medical experts will prevent that. If the NFL doesn't do their part to keep players healthy there is no football in 2020. It's that simple. Get it done @NFL.”

Meanwhile, another former Notre Dame linebacker, Carroll graduate Drue Tranquill, added that the players wanted assurances that contracting COVID-19 during the season would be treated like any other injury and taken care of by the team.

“@NFL #COVID should and will be a football related injury,” tweeted Tranquill, who plays for the Los Angeles Chargers. “If players come in contact & test positive after reporting to work they will be forced to sit out (regardless of symptoms) & should thus have the same protection as a player injured on the job.”

On Monday, the NFL has offered to scrap all preseason games, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The players' association had sought no preseason games and the league had reduced the exhibition schedule to two games. But on Monday evening, the NFL said it would eliminate those preseason contests and also would offer players 18 days for acclimation, up from seven days.

Another part of the offer is to provide a means for players concerned about participating in training camp or games to opt out and receive a stipend. The union has not yet accepted the offers. Should it do so, both sides would have taken a major step toward starting the season on time.

Earlier, the league and the union agreed on at least one thorny issue: testing. The sides decided that players would be tested for the virus every day for at least the first two weeks of training camp and multiple negative test results will be required before players are allowed into team facilities.

Players must test negative two times separated by 72 hours using a nasal swab before initially entering the building to begin physical exams or any form of team activity.

If the rate of positive tests is less than 5% at the end of two weeks, testing will move to every other day. If it is more than 5%, it will remain daily until the rate falls. The agreement allowed rookies for the Texans and Chiefs to report to training camp Monday.

“Our union has been pushing for the strongest testing, tracing and treatment protocols to keep our players safe. The testing protocols we agreed to are one critical factor that will help us return to work safely, and gives us the best chance to play and finish the season,” the union said in a statement.

Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, added that testing protocols would likely shift as more information becomes available.

“There's no finish line with health and safety, and I think these protocols are very much living and breathing documents, which means they will change as we gain new knowledge about this virus, as we gain new knowledge about transmission, as we gain new knowledge about testing and there are new tests and new techniques that come online,” Sills said. “We very much anticipate that these protocols will change.”

Although reaching an agreement on testing is an important step, there are still significant questions to be addressed.

Among those are the length of training camp, the number of preseason games, protocols for contact tracing following positive tests and an opt-out clause for players who feel they or their loved ones are at elevated risk of complications from the virus.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.