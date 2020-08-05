NFL, players agree to specifics on opting out

NFL players who decide to opt out of the coming season must do so by Thursday afternoon, a person familiar with the agreement between the league and the players told The Associated Press.

There also are opt-out provisions for players who experience emergency or extenuating circumstances during the season due to the coronavirus, the person said, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the changes to the collective bargaining agreement have not been made public.

Those provisions would cover a player with a severe family situation related to COVID-19 or if he is diagnosed with a high-risk condition after Thursday’s deadline.

Any player who opts out and is in the high-risk category will receive a $350,000 stipend for 2020, with his contract paused. Players in the voluntary opt-out category will get $150,000 in the form of an advance on a contract.

Another person with direct knowledge of the agreement between the league and the players’ union said that relief in the 2020 salary cap is being provided to the 32 teams.

If a player opts out, his contract is paused for a season.

Any signing bonus that was being applied to the salary cap in 2020 now will be delayed a year.

So, if a player signed a four-year contract with a $16 million signing bonus, the bonus normally would be applied against the cap at $4 million per season for four years.

But the $4 million for 2020 will not be applied for another year, even though the player has collected his full bonus.

Already, some four dozen players have opted out of playing due to the pandemic.

By not applying any signing bonuses to 2020, several million dollars could be freed up for signing new players.

That gives teams more flexibility should players contract the coronavirus and be unavailable.

“I think part of it is, when the player opts out their contract withholds,” said Browns general manager Andrew Berry, “so even though there may be some (bonuses paid) earlier this year, that does apply it into the following season. So, I guess it is more a little bit ... shifting the accounting, so to speak. So probably the two years have been in conjunction with one another, but again it does allow us a little bit of flexibility this year.”

Previously, players who have no accredited seasons and undrafted free agents who fit into the high-risk category were not covered for the $350,00 stipend. Under the new agreement, they will be.

Another change will allow teams to activate a player from the practice squad on game day if it loses one because of the coronavirus.

In previous seasons, the deadline to make such a switch was Saturday afternoon.

The league and union also set parameters for fines and suspensions for any personnel not adhering to health and safety protocols.

Stafford’s test was false positive

The Detroit Lions removed Matthew Stafford from the COVID-IR list, saying he received a false positive test result — and drawing the ire of the quarterback’s wife toward the NFL.

The list was created for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with an infected person.

Stafford had been listed on it Saturday, but the team said Tuesday that his testing sequence for the pre-entry period was: negative, negative, false positive – then the next three tests were all negative.

Extra points

Six-time Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy has finalized a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 32-year-old McCoy agreed to terms last week and is entering his 12th NFL season. He has started 141 of 160 career games, rushing for 11,071 yards and 73 touchdowns. He also has 503 receptions for 3,797 yards and 16 TDs with the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. ...

The trade that sent defensive tackle P.J. Hall from Las Vegas to Minnesota for a conditional draft pick has been negated after Hall failed a physical with the Vikings. Minnesota had agreed Monday to send a conditional seventh-round pick in 2021 to the Raiders for Hall. The Vikings sent him back to the Raiders on Tuesday and he was then waived by Las Vegas. ...

The New York Giants have re-signed linebacker Markus Golden, who was their leader in sacks last season, to a one-year tender for $5.1 million.