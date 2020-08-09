Mayfield has new physique, focus

CLEVELAND — Looking back, Browns rookie coach Kevin Stefanski is thankful he took a trip to Texas in February and visited Baker Mayfield.

It would be four months before he'd see his quarterback in person again.

“I didn't know about this global pandemic,” Stefanski quipped.

During a Zoom call Friday, Stefanski revealed he went to Austin “prior to everything going crazy” and spent quality time with Mayfield, who followed up a strong rookie, record-setting season in 2018 with a clunker in 2019 as the Browns finished 6-10 and didn't graze expectations.

When he was hired, Stefanski knew it was important to get to know his players as quickly as possible and felt a face-to-face meeting with Mayfield was essential to set the foundation for their relationship. He said during his time with Mayfield and his family, they were able to “cover all the bases” in their talks.

Stefanski won't take credit, but the meeting may have sparked Mayfield, who arrived at training camp looking chiseled and acting committed.

“From that moment until now, I have been very impressed with Baker,” Stefanski said. “He is all ball. He understands his role, he understands what we want him to do in this offense. I see a very committed football player who is ready to lead and who is excited to play.”

Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Mayfield reported with a new physique after cutting body fat and adding four pounds of lean mass. Mayfield documented much of his offseason workout regimen on social media and Stefanski noted that he's pleased with the results and the 25-year-old's dedication.

“That just does not happen,” Stefanski said of Mayfield's physical makeover. “There is a lot of work that goes into that, and he clearly has done the work.”

Mayfield regressed last season. He was indecisive, inaccurate and often bailed out of the pocket, partly due to his lack of trust in Cleveland's tackles. He threw less touchdown passes (22) than he had as a rookie (27) and fired more interceptions (21) than he did in 2018 (14) after being the No. 1 overall draft pick.