Ravens release safety after fight

The Baltimore Ravens have terminated the contract of seven-time Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas, who got involved in a fight with a teammate Friday and did not attend practice Saturday.

According to a statement released Sunday by the team, Thomas was released “for personal conduct that adversely affected the Baltimore Ravens.”

The action stems from Thomas' fray with defensive back Chuck Clark at practice after Thomas admittedly blew a coverage assignment. Although the Ravens don't have someone else with his talent at free safety, keeping Thomas would have created the potential for poor chemistry on a team with aspirations of playing in the Super Bowl.

“I think the statement speaks for itself. There's really not much more to add to that,” coach John Harbaugh said. “Just planning on leaving it at that at this point.”

Positive tests may be false

The NFL revealed Sunday that several positive COVID-19 tests were found a day earlier by one of its testing partners. Among teams reporting false positives, the Minnesota Vikings said they had 12, the New York Jets 10 and the Chicago Bears nine.

The league has asked the New Jersey lab BioReference to investigate the results “while the clubs work to confirm or rule out the positive tests.” The NFL did not identify the teams or say how many tests altogether were positive.

The Jets canceled a walk-through Saturday night but had a full practice Sunday morning after the previously positive tests came back negative. The Bears moved their practice scheduled for Sunday morning to the afternoon.

Extra points

Washington released Cody Latimer, a former All-Big Ten performer from Indiana, amid his legal issues before he practiced a single snap with the team. The veteran wide receiver was arrested in May and charged with a felony count of illegal discharge of a firearm. ... Cleveland signed linebacker Malcolm Smith, a former Super Bowl MVP.