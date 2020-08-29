Colts say they'll put emphasis on 4 issues

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts returned to practice Friday – with a plan and a purpose.

They want to help end racial and social injustice.

After spending Thursday discussing the issues instead of working out, the Colts suited up, worked out and announced the four issues they intend to focus on this season: voter registration and access to polling places; food drives for low-income local families; showing more support for Indianapolis Public Schools; and helping improve community-police engagement.

“We know these things haven't changed yet and we understood what those Zoom meetings from this summer were,” quarterback Jacoby Brissett said. “Yesterday was kind of that kick in the butt, damn man – we fell into that trap of we went back to our jobs and, not that it gets ignored, but we were kind of shifting our focus. Yesterday was more a day of understanding that we can do both at the same time. We pledged it's not only our duty to do it, but it's part of our job to do it.”

The Colts wasted no time getting started, holding a voter registration drive at the team facility Thursday.

Brissett explained teammates, especially rookies who may not have voted in previous elections, were asked to check on their eligibility status. They continued with coaches and staff members, getting what Brissett called 100% participation.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin then outlined the team's approach, stopping between each point as the rest of the players, coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard stood behind in unity.

At times, Franklin acknowledged Thursday's discussion was raw. He described a scene in which Black players from coast to coast recounted similar stories of police encounters while they were growing up.

In June, 2018 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Darius Leonard used an Instagram post to share a personal account in which he and a group of friends, all non-white, were told to leave a Chipotle restaurant in South Carolina because a white customer claimed they were being verbally abusive. Leonard called it a lie.

“That's what being Black in America is right now, us not even doing anything wrong, going out to eat with your family, just trying to spend a little bit of quality time,” he said in the video. “You can't even enjoy eating anymore.”

And, at times, the conversation took surprising twists.

Center Ryan Kelly talked about growing up in the family of a police officer, who served for 30 years, and how he attends an annual event for the Indiana chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors, an organization dedicated to helping families and co-workers of police officers killed in the line of duty.

Brissett said Kelly's comments helped him see things through a different lens, one he hadn't previously considered.

Now, Franklin and others are ready to put their plan in action.

“We want to help try to mend that relationship in our community, Indianapolis,” Franklin said, “between minorities in Indianapolis as well as the police force.”