Backup QBs lead parade of NFL cuts

The theory that NFL teams would go with three quarterbacks to start the pandemic-impacted season took a hit Saturday.

Lots of third-stringers were sent packing as the 32 teams got down to the 53-man limit. The season opens Thursday night with Houston at Super Bowl-champion Kansas City.

Perhaps most noteworthy was Miami releasing Josh Rosen, a first-round selection by Arizona in 2018 who was dealt to the Dolphins last year after the Cardinals took Kyler Murray with the top overall selection. Rosen was behind veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick and first-rounder Tua Tagovailoa on the depth chart.

“The most important thing is to kind of move forward and not look back,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said. “You don't hit on every play, on every trade, on every draft pick. Show me a team that has hit on every one. I'll applaud that team.”

The Indianapolis Colts cut quarterback Chad Kelly, a seventh-round choice of the Denver Broncos in 2017. The Colts enter the season with Philip Rivers, Jacoby Brissett and rookie Jacob Eason.

The most notable cuts from the Chicago Bears' camp were rookie linebacker Ledarius Mack, Khalil's younger brother, and third-year cornerback Kevin Toliver, who began training camp as a potential starter.

In Washington, D.C., Alex Smith made the 53-man roster, another significant step in his comeback 22 months since severely breaking his right leg and then having medical complications. Coach Ron Rivera said there's no plan to put Smith on injured reserve in the coming days. Smith might even be Dwayne Haskins' backup in the season opener Sept. 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Other quarterbacks released were veteran Mike Glennon and Josh Dobbs of the Jaguars; David Blough of the Lions, who lost all five of his starts subbing for the injured Matthew Stafford in 2019; Paxton Lynch of the Steelers; Cooper Rush and Alex Tanney of the Giants; Kurt Benkert and Kyle Lauletta of the Falcons; and David Fales and Mike White of the Jets, who said veteran Joe Flacco passed his physical after neck surgery.

Making the Giants was Mr. Irrelevant. Georgia linebacker Tae Crowder, the final player taken in April's draft, is on the roster. Miami kept Malcolm Perry, a star QB at Navy and now a wideout.

One NFL quarterback got much richer. Houston and Deshaun Watson reached agreement on a four-year, $160 million contract that ranks only behind the 10-year, $503 million deal for Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes. Those two will face off in the season opener.

“As a child growing up in Georgia, it was always my dream to play in the NFL,” Watson wrote on social media. “Today, I couldn't be more honored and humbled to sign a long-term deal in Houston, the city that I've grown to love so much and now call my home.”

The Chargers' Keenan Allen received a four-year deal that will make him the league's second-highest paid receiver in average money. He will get $80.1 million with $50 million guaranteed.