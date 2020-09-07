Clowney signs with Titans

The Tennessee Titans announced Sunday they agreed to terms with three-time Pro Bowl linebacker Jadeveon Clowney on a one-year contract. The Titans did not announce the terms Sunday, but ESPN.com reported the deal could be worth up to $15 million.

The No. 1 overall pick of 2014, Clowney went into free agency looking for a mega-contract that never came calling. The pandemic shut down travel for physicals, and Clowney didn't visit anyone after the NFL allowed free agents to meet teams in person.

Now Clowney joins a team that lost the AFC championship game in January and the coach whom the linebacker had his best season with when Mike Vrabel was Houston's defensive coordinator in 2017.

Lions sign veteran Peterson

Adrian Peterson agreed to a one-year contract Sunday with the Detroit Lions, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

Peterson, 35, was released by Washington on Friday after spending the past two seasons there.

He has rushed for 14,216 yards in 13 seasons, mostly playing with the Minnesota Vikings.

Peterson is 1,053 yards behind Lions great Barry Sanders for fourth on the career rushing list.

Some Cowboys expect to kneel

Dak Prescott wants his teammates on the Dallas Cowboys to decide for themselves whether to protest during the national anthem.

Defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford says they have the “green light” to do so.

Owner Jerry Jones hasn't said in so many words, but it appears his hard-line stance requiring players to stand during the anthem has eased amid a national reckoning over racial justice.

When the Cowboys open the season Sunday night at the Los Angeles Rams, it seems clear several players are likely to kneel during “The Star-Spangled Banner” for the first time – four years after Colin Kaepernick started the gesture to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

QB McCown signs with Eagles

The Eagles signed 41-year-old quarterback Josh McCown to their practice squad Sunday as an emergency backup.