Eagles seeking rare repeat of NFC East

While the NFC East hasn't had a repeat winner in 16 years, Philadelphia at least has a head start on the concept.

The defending division champion is the only team with a repeat head coach in 2020 as Doug Pederson gets ready for his fifth season.

Joe Judge is a first-time boss at 38 for the New York Giants, while Mike McCarthy takes over in Dallas after a year away from football following his firing in Green Bay. Ron Rivera didn't wait to jump back in, taking over a troubled Washington franchise after Carolina dismissed the two-time Coach of the Year midseason in 2019.

The Eagles were the most recent champs to repeat when they won a fourth straight NFC East title in 2004, the season they finally returned to the Super Bowl (losing to New England) after three straight conference championship game losses.

Philadelphia's fifth attempt at consecutive division titles since then is already facing a significant challenge because of injuries. Three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks (torn Achilles tendon) and left tackle Andre Dillard (torn biceps) are out for the season. Nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters is reportedly unwilling to move back to his old position without a pay raise after re-signing to play right guard. Current left tackle Matt Pryor has one career start.

Carson Wentz enters his fifth season looking for his first playoff win, in part because an MVP-caliber 2017 season was cut short by a knee injury.

Promising first-round draft pick Jalen Reagor is a likely upgrade for the receivers if he isn't out too long because of a shoulder injury sustained in training camp. DeSean Jackson is the leader of that group alongside trusty tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert.

“Obviously now that he's going into his fifth year with us and understanding our system, understanding our offense, things process even faster for him,” Pederson said of Wentz. “You see him being able to translate that information and have conversations with these players. Carson is mentally in a really good state right now.”

Judge is the fifth coach in five seasons for the Giants following a 12-year run by Tom Coughlin that included two Super Bowl titles.

McCarthy, who won a championship with the Packers 10 years ago at the home of the Cowboys, replaced Jason Garrett, whose contract wasn't renewed after nine full seasons when Dallas flopped amid high expectations.

Rivera spent nine seasons with the Panthers before he was fired with a 5-7 record four years after leading Carolina to the Super Bowl.

All three new coaches faced the challenge of implementing new philosophies without any in-person time until late July because of the pandemic.

“I think you've really got to trust your instincts, the awareness and your experience in this particular time as far as how we install and initiate the development and growth of our program,” McCarthy said. “Every team is going to have a pretty similar amount of time in this climate that we're in.”