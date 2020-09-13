Bears, Lions looking to rebound from poor '19 seasons

DETROIT – The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions will kick off their seasons in the Motor City, desperately hoping to bounce back from disappointment.

Chicago's quest seems a little less challenging.

The Bears did win eight games last year but missed the playoffs for the eighth time in nine years. Chicago failed to follow up successfully on coach Matt Nagy's debut season in which he led the franchise to 12 wins and the NFC North title. A shaky offense, ranked No. 29 in the league, was the the Bears' biggest problem.

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has a chance to turn around the offense after holding off 2018 Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles to keep his job.

Nagy insisted he won't be itching to make a change under center but will if Trubisky isn't helping the team score touchdown.

The Lions, meanwhile, closed 2019 with nine straight losses to finish with three victories in the franchise's worst season in a decade. And if general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patrica don't at least help the team contend for a spot in the playoffs, they probably won't be back in 2021.

Detroit hired Cory Undlin as defensive coordinator and added several veterans in the offseason to help a unit that ranked No. 31 in the NFL.

“We know what the Lions were last year, but we're here to change that,” said Detroit defensive tackle Nick Williams, who had a career-high six sacks in Chicago last season.

Detroit debut

Adrian Peterson is expected to be in Detroit's backfield just four days after his first practice with the team.

The four-time All-Pro running back was cut by Washington after rushing for 898 yards last season and chose to reunite with Detroit's offensive coordinator, Darrell Bevell, whom he played for in Minnesota a decade ago.

Peterson, 35, is 1,053 yards behind Lions great Barry Sanders for fourth on the NFL career rushing list. It is unclear what his role will be as he shares time with Kerryon Johnson, rookie D'Andre Swift and Ty Johnson.

Favorable matchup

The Bears are 4-0 against Detroit under Nagy, who is in his third year of leading an NFL team, as is Patricia.

Trubisky has had a lot to do with tilting the series Chicago's way. He threw three touchdown passes in each of the last three games, which led to three of his top six passer ratings.

Dominant defense

The Bears' defense has ranked among the best the past few years. Chicago was not quite as dominant last season, but Nagy insisted Chicago has the best defense in the league.

The Bears signed outside linebacker Robert Quinn to take some attention away from star Khalil Mack, who had 81/2 sacks last season after four straight years in double digits. Quinn, 30, had 111/2 sacks for Dallas last season and has 801/2 over his career.

On the move

The Lions are giving three players a shot to play a new position. Return specialist Jamal Agnew is adding depth at wide receiver after being a backup defensive back. Jason Cabinda has been converted from a linebacker to fullback. Matt Nelson, a former Iowa defensive lineman, earned a spot as an offensive lineman.