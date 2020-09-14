Monday, September 14, 2020 1:10 am
Roundup
Newton runs for 2 TDs as Patriots top Dolphins
Associated Press
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Cam Newton looked just fine as Tom Brady's replacement, rushing for two touchdowns as the New England Patriots beat the Miami Dolphins 21-11 Sunday.
Newton rushed for 15 times for 75 yards and threw for 155 yards to lead a Patriots offensive attack that did most of its damage on the ground in their first game since the departure of Brady to Tampa Bay as a free agent. Sony Michel added a touchdown for New England, which had 217 of its 357 yards on the ground. Newton was 15 of 19 passing.
SEAHAWKS 38, FALCONS 25: In Atlanta, Russell Wilson threw four touchdown passes to lead Seattle. Wilson completed 31 of 35 passes for 322 yards, throwing a pair of TD passes in the first quarter as Seattle built a 14-12 halftime lead, adding two more in the third quarter to put the Falcons away.
RAIDERS 34, PANTHERS 30: In Charlotte, North Carolina, Josh Jacobs ran for 93 yards and three touchdowns, and Derek Carr threw for 239 yards and a score as Las Vegas spoiled Matt Rhule's coaching debut. Jacobs' 6-yard run with 4:14 left put the Raiders ahead for good after they'd surrendered a 12-point fourth quarter lead.
BILLS 27, JETS 17: In Orchard Park, New York, Josh Allen led three consecutive first-half touchdown drives to lead Buffalo, which overcame its own sloppiness and injuries to two starting linebackers.
John Brown had six catches for 70 yards and a touchdown, and Stefon Diggs finished with eight catches for a team-leading 86 yards in his Bills debut.
Buffalo's defense was a force despite losing Matt Milano to a hamstring injury in the second quarter. Middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds did not return after hurting his shoulder while trying to tackle Jets receiver Jamison Crowder, who scored on a 69-yard TD catch.
WASHINGTON 27, EAGLES 17: In Landover, Maryland, Peyton Barber ran for two touchdowns, and Dwayne Haskins rallied Washington from a 17-point deficit.
After falling behind 17-0 following a pair of touchdown passes by Carson Wentz, Washington relied on a punishing defense and opportunistic offense.
Rivera lived up to his “Riverboat Ron” nickname. Rivera went for it on fourth-and-1 from the Eagles 5 with the score tied midway through the fourth quarter. Barber ran for the first down and then scored from the 3 to give Washington a 24-17 lead.
CARDINALS 24. 49ERS 20: In Santa Clara, California, DeAndre Hopkins had a career-high 14 catches for 151 yards in his Arizona debut and set up Kenyan Drake's 1-yard TD run with 5:03 to play.
Kyler Murray threw for 230 yards and a touchdown and ran for 90 yards and another score to help the Cardinals overcome a pair of fourth-quarter deficits to beat the defending NFC champion 49ers in a smoky opener at an empty stadium.
Jerick McKinnon, in his first game in more than two years, caught a 5-yard TD pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to give San Francisco a 20-17 lead with 8:38 to play before Murray led a late comeback. His 33-yard pass to Hopkins got the ball down to the 1 and Drake ran it in on the next play to give Arizona the lead.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story