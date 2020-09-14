Newton runs for 2 TDs as Patriots top Dolphins

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Cam Newton looked just fine as Tom Brady's replacement, rushing for two touchdowns as the New England Patriots beat the Miami Dolphins 21-11 Sunday.

Newton rushed for 15 times for 75 yards and threw for 155 yards to lead a Patriots offensive attack that did most of its damage on the ground in their first game since the departure of Brady to Tampa Bay as a free agent. Sony Michel added a touchdown for New England, which had 217 of its 357 yards on the ground. Newton was 15 of 19 passing.

SEAHAWKS 38, FALCONS 25: In Atlanta, Russell Wilson threw four touchdown passes to lead Seattle. Wilson completed 31 of 35 passes for 322 yards, throwing a pair of TD passes in the first quarter as Seattle built a 14-12 halftime lead, adding two more in the third quarter to put the Falcons away.

RAIDERS 34, PANTHERS 30: In Charlotte, North Carolina, Josh Jacobs ran for 93 yards and three touchdowns, and Derek Carr threw for 239 yards and a score as Las Vegas spoiled Matt Rhule's coaching debut. Jacobs' 6-yard run with 4:14 left put the Raiders ahead for good after they'd surrendered a 12-point fourth quarter lead.

BILLS 27, JETS 17: In Orchard Park, New York, Josh Allen led three consecutive first-half touchdown drives to lead Buffalo, which overcame its own sloppiness and injuries to two starting linebackers.

John Brown had six catches for 70 yards and a touchdown, and Stefon Diggs finished with eight catches for a team-leading 86 yards in his Bills debut.

Buffalo's defense was a force despite losing Matt Milano to a hamstring injury in the second quarter. Middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds did not return after hurting his shoulder while trying to tackle Jets receiver Jamison Crowder, who scored on a 69-yard TD catch.

WASHINGTON 27, EAGLES 17: In Landover, Maryland, Peyton Barber ran for two touchdowns, and Dwayne Haskins rallied Washington from a 17-point deficit.

After falling behind 17-0 following a pair of touchdown passes by Carson Wentz, Washington relied on a punishing defense and opportunistic offense.

Rivera lived up to his “Riverboat Ron” nickname. Rivera went for it on fourth-and-1 from the Eagles 5 with the score tied midway through the fourth quarter. Barber ran for the first down and then scored from the 3 to give Washington a 24-17 lead.

CARDINALS 24. 49ERS 20: In Santa Clara, California, DeAndre Hopkins had a career-high 14 catches for 151 yards in his Arizona debut and set up Kenyan Drake's 1-yard TD run with 5:03 to play.

Kyler Murray threw for 230 yards and a touchdown and ran for 90 yards and another score to help the Cardinals overcome a pair of fourth-quarter deficits to beat the defending NFC champion 49ers in a smoky opener at an empty stadium.

Jerick McKinnon, in his first game in more than two years, caught a 5-yard TD pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to give San Francisco a 20-17 lead with 8:38 to play before Murray led a late comeback. His 33-yard pass to Hopkins got the ball down to the 1 and Drake ran it in on the next play to give Arizona the lead.