Rodgers picks apart Minnesota defense

MINNEAPOLIS – After Green Bay won last season at Minnesota to clinch the division, Aaron Rodgers paused to take a video of some jubilant Packers fans still lingering in the stadium as he walked to the bus.

This victory over the Vikings was just as memorable, albeit barely audible.

Rodgers took full advantage of the young cornerbacks and the empty building in Minnesota, beginning his 13th season as Green Bay's starting quarterback by passing for 364 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Packers past the Vikings 43-34 on Sunday.

“It was one of the strangest experiences I've had in the NFL, being in a stadium like this to have memories of some really rocking times,” said Rodgers, who threw for only three scores over his first four visits to U.S. Bank Stadium.

Davante Adams thrived all over the field with a franchise-record-tying 14 catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard each reached the end zone, too, as Green Bay had its way with a Minnesota defense renovated this year out of salary-cap necessity as hefty new contracts were given to quarterback Kirk Cousins and running back Dalvin Cook.

“It was just locking in and tapping into getting ready to play here in front of zero thousand fans,” said Adams, who tied Don Hutson's mark from Nov. 22, 1942.

Aaron Jones rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown for the Packers, who posted their highest score against the Vikings since a 44-31 victory at the Metrodome on Oct. 27, 2013. This was the most points Minnesota has allowed since coach Mike Zimmer was hired in 2014.

“It's not what we're used to here. It's not what we're about here, and we've got to do everything we can do move on from this and improve drastically,” safety Harrison Smith said.

Cook rushed 12 times for 50 yards, two touchdowns and two 2-point conversions.

Adam Thielen caught six passes for 110 yards, two scores and another 2-pointer, but Cousins underthrew him in the final minute of the first half. Jaire Alexander, who also recorded a safety on an untouched cornerback blitz in the second quarter, made the bobbling interception.

Then Rodgers hit Valdes-Scantling on a fade route up the right sideline with rookie Cameron Dantzler in position but too late to turn for the ball, a 45-yard touchdown that gave Green Bay a 22-7 lead with 11 seconds left in the first half.

Rodgers, 36, made it clear he's nowhere close to being done. He completed 32 of 44 passes, and several incompletions were throwaways when nobody was open.