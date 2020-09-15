Jets to be without Bell indefinitely after hamstring injury

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell could miss a few weeks after injuring his left hamstring in the team's season-opening loss at Buffalo.

Coach Adam Gase said Monday he didn't want to put a timetable on Bell's return, but said it could take some time because it's a soft-tissue injury.

Bell was injured on an incomplete pass late in the second quarter when Bills linebacker A.J. Klein was penalized for holding after he got tied up with Bell and sent the running back sprawling. Bell grabbed at the back of his left leg on the play before heading to the sideline.

He returned for the second half, with his left leg wrapped. But, Gase acknowledged Sunday after the game he was “mad at myself” for letting Bell back onto the field. Bell was removed from the game shortly into the third quarter and watched the rest of the game from the sideline.

Frank Gore and former Notre Dame star Josh Adams are the only other healthy running backs on the roster.

Browns waive kicker

Cleveland waived Austin Seibert after he missed an extra point and field goal in the first half of Sunday's season-opening loss at Baltimore. He's being replaced by Cody Parkey, who kicked for the Browns in 2016 and is best known for missing a late field goal for the Chicago Bears in the 2018 playoffs, a kick that bounced off the upright and the crossbar against Philadelphia.

Also, the Browns placed tight end David Njoku on injured reserve with a knee injury. Njoku will miss at least three games, under the NFL's new rules this season.

Tranquill breaks fibula

Former Carroll and Notre Dame linebacker Drue Tranquill suffered a broken fibula in the Chargers' season-opener against Cincinnati. Tranquill, a fourth-round pick in the 2019 draft, exited the field on a cart with his left leg in an air cast. The Fort Wayne native will go on injured reserve, though Los Angeles does not yet know if the injury is season-ending.

“I don't think he's coming back anytime soon,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said.

Tate inactive Monday

New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, a former All-American at Notre Dame, missed the season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a hamstring injury.