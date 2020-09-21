Bucs get 1st win with Brady at QB

TAMPA, Fla. – Tom Brady got his first win with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, throwing for 217 yards, one touchdown and an interception in a 31-17 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

With Leonard Fournette rushing for 103 yards and two TDs, Brady rebounded from a less-than-stellar debut for his new team to avoid starting a season with consecutive losses for the first time in a 21-year career.

“Our execution was a little bit better. I think we're still a long way from where we need to be,” Brady said. “I think if we have the ability to make plays, consistency, dependability are going to be things that we really need. So, we've got to get back to work. Clock's ticking on next week.”

The 43-year-old quarterback also bounced back in Week 2 after dropping openers with the New England Patriots in 2003, 2014 and 2017.

Brady tossed a 23-yard TD pass to Mike Evans in the first quarter.

Fournette scored on runs of 1 and 46 yards, the latter coming after Carolina rallied from a 21-0 halftime deficit to pull within 24-17 on a pair of TD runs by Christian McCaffrey and Joey Slye's 23-yard field goal with 1:57 remaining.

49ERS 31, JETS 13: In East Rutherford, New Jersey, former Purdue running back Raheem Mostert ran for an 80-yard touchdown on San Francisco's first play from scrimmage, and Jimmy Garoppolo threw two TD passes – before both players sat out the second half with injuries.

It was a costly victory for San Francisco, which was already short-handed before losing Garoppolo to an ankle injury and Mostert to an injured knee. Defensive end Nick Bosa and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas were both carted off the field two plays apart with left knee injuries in the first quarter.

BILLS 31, DOLPHINS 28: In Miami Gardens, Florida, Josh Allen threw for 417 yards and four touchdowns, both career highs to lead Buffalo. Allen reached a career high in yards passing for the second week in a row, and became the first Buffalo quarterback to have back-to-back 300-yard games since Drew Bledsoe in 2002.

Masked fans were scattered throughout the stadium, and the announced crowd of 11,075 was smaller than the maximum of 13,000 being allowed to attend the home opener. Almost half of the spectators wore Bills colors.

TITANS 33, JAGUARS 30: In Nashville, Tennessee, Stephen Gostkowski kicked a 49-yard field goal with 1:36 left to lift Tennessee. Gostkowski, who hit the left upright on an extra point, also made a 51-yarder at the end of the first half after an ugly performance in the opener.

Tennessee's Jeffery Simmons batted a pass by Gardner Minshew, and Harold Landry III grabbed the ball out of the air with 47 seconds left to seal the victory.

Ryan Tannehill threw for 239 yards and four touchdowns. The Titans sacked Minshew twice and picked him off twice.

RAMS 37, EAGLES 19: In Philadelphia, Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes to Tyler Higbee to lead Los Angeles. Goff completed his first 13 passes, including a pair of TDs to Higbee, and the Rams jumped to a 21-3 lead minutes into the second quarter.

After the Eagles (0-2) pulled within one score, Goff's 28-yard TD pass to Higbee in the fourth period iced it for Los Angeles (2-0).

CARDINALS 30, WASHINGTON 15: In Glendale, Arizona, Kyler Murray threw for 286 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more scores to lead Arizona.

The Cardinals (2-0) led 20-0 by halftime and 20-3 following the third. DeAndre Hopkins caught eight passes for 68 yards and a touchdown. Zane Gonzalez made three field goals.

RAVENS 33, TEXANS 16: In Houston, Lamar Jackson threw a touchdown pass, and Mark Ingram ran for a TD as Baltimore won its 14th straight regular-season game.

The Ravens' streak is the longest in the NFL since since Carolina won 18 in a row in 2014-15.

The Ravens (2-0) were up by 10 early in the fourth quarter when Ingram took a direct snap on fourth-and-1 and dashed 30 yards to the end zone to make it 30-13.

CHIEFS 23, CHARGERS 20, OT: In Inglewood, California, Harrison Butker kicked a 58-yard field goal with 1:55 remaining in overtime to lift Kansas City.

Butker's game-winner was his third field goal of the day and his second from 58 yards, which tied a Chiefs record for distance. He nailed a 30-yarder on the final play of regulation.

In overtime, Butker sent the ball through the uprights from 53 yards, but KC was called for a false start. Then the Chargers called timeout, giving him a rehearsal kick from 58 that he also made before the one that counted.

Patrick Mahomes completed 27 of 47 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns.