Jones' career game extends Lions' skid

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Jones wanted to do a Lambeau Leap even without fans in the stands.

He gave himself plenty of opportunities.

Jones rushed for a career-high 168 yards and scored three touchdowns, including a 75-yard breakaway, as the Green Bay Packers rallied from an early 11-point deficit to beat the Detroit Lions 42-21 on Sunday.

After his first touchdown of the day, a 7-yard reception from Aaron Rodgers, Jones did a different kind of Lambeau Leap. He jumped atop a green tarpaulin that covered the first several rows of the stands; the pandemic didn't allow for any spectators.

“I definitely miss the fans, the pats on the helmet, the pats on the back, them screaming,” Jones said. “But I mean, anytime I get in the end zone. I like the Lambeau Leap. It's a tradition we have here.”

Jones also had a team-high 68 yards receiving on four catches as the Packers (2-0) won their home opener for an eighth consecutive year and improved to 8-0 against NFC North foes during coach Matt LaFleur's tenure. Jones had a 14-yard touchdown run to go along with his 75-yarder.

Aaron Rodgers was 18 of 30 for 240 yards with touchdown passes to Jones and Robert Tonyan.

One week after blowing a 17-point, fourth-quarter lead in a 27-23 loss to the Chicago Bears, the Lions (0-2) allowed an 11-point advantage to vanish by halftime. Detroit allowed 31 straight points.

The Lions are the first team in NFL history to blow double-digit leads to lose four straight games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. They've lost 11 straight overall for their longest skid since dropping 19 from 2007-09.

“Just the ebbs and flows of the game, we've got to ignore that,” Lions coach Matt Patricia said. “We've got to stay consistent. We've got to not think about the end result before we get to the end result.”

Green Bay took the lead for good 17-14 on Rodgers' 11-yard pass to Tonyan with 14 seconds left in the second quarter. Jones then raced through a hole on the right side and scored on the Packers' first play from scrimmage in the second half.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was went 20 of 33 for 244 yards with two touchdowns.

Detroit scored touchdowns on its first two possessions. Kerryon Johnson capped the first series with a 1-yard run. Detroit's second drive ended with Stafford's 4-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Jones.