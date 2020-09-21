Newcomers shine in home opener

Home crowd? Who needs a home crowd? OK, you can put down your hands now, beer and popcorn vendors. We understand.

It was the caliber of performance Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium to gladden the hearts of every man, woman and child in the building – which, by the way, was slightly less than the population of Loogootee.

This was to be a vivid display of how 2020 is so different from 2019 for the Colts. First were the odd, jarring surroundings for a home opener; rows upon rows of empty seats with attendance capped at 2,500, and plenty of parking. The last time the Colts played before an audience of under 30,000 at home was 1983 – their last game in Baltimore.

Also different was seeing all the contributions of the newcomers, who did much of the heavy lifting in a 28-11 waxing of the Minnesota Vikings. The Colts felt the need for fresh blood this season, and here they were, in blue and white.

There was the new running back. Anyone for Toppers' pizza? That'd be just the thing to commemorate the 101 rushing yards for Jonathan Taylor, a major component in Indianapolis owning the football for more than 38 minutes. By the time Taylor left his college town of Madison, Wisconsin, he co-owned four Toppers franchises, so let's raise a slice of pepperoni to the future of the Colts ground game.

There's always a question on how a rookie will handle his first start. Clearly, coach Frank Reich intended to find out in a hurry, as Indianapolis came out in the triple option. Taylor left, Taylor right, Taylor up the middle. He had 11 carries and a reception on the first drive. Later, he scored his first touchdown, leaving the issue of how best to preserve the football as a keepsake. “Don't get it painted, nothing,” he said. “You just keep it raw and organic.”

There was the new quarterback. True, the phrase new might seem a tad ironic for a 38-year-old father of nine, but there was Philip Rivers briskly moving the Colts offense with but one interception, and that wasn't his fault. This was Rivers as he needs to be, not putting up 46 passes as he did at Jacksonville, but directing an attack of many clock-chewing features.

There was the new kicker. Bespectacled citizens of the world unite, you have a hero in undrafted free agent Roberto Blankenship, who looked through his thick frames at four field goal attempts and made them all. This time last year, you might recall, the Colts were just starting to wonder about Adam Vinatieri. No Colts rookie had four field goals in a game this century.

There was the new defensive tackle. Pro Bowler DeForest Buckner arrived from the San Francisco 49ers with the assignment of putting more teeth into the pass rush. That was him getting to the Vikings' Kirk Cousins for a safety.

There was the new cornerback. Julian Blackmon got in the way of several passes and was a major reason why this Sunday was much more pleasant in the Indianapolis secondary than the week before against Jacksonville. Gardner Minshew threw one incompletion against the Colts in that one. Cousins had 15 Sunday, and three interceptions. This, only 10 months after Blackmon left the field of the Pac-12 championship for Utah with a torn ACL.

Taylor, Blankenship, Blackmon, receiver Michael Pittman with four catches. First NFL September for all of them. “It's big when you can have rookies step in and produce like this in Game 2, with no offseason, no preseason games,” Reich said.

Put all that together and you have a thorough thumping of the Vikings, who would probably just as soon permanently keep their social distance from anyone with a horseshoe on his helmet. They're now 0-12 all-time on the road against the Colts, 0-4 in Indianapolis.

“There's no question that this is a blueprint to what we want to look like,” Reich said, “I don't know if you can play much better than we played defensively.”

So the numbers suggest. The 175 Vikings yards were the fewest against Indianapolis in six years. Cousins' 15.9 passing rating – he was 11 for 26 for 113 yards – was the lowest against the Colts since 2005.

The next five opponents – starting with the New York Jets on Sunday in Indianapolis – are a combined 3-7. The Colts had the look Sunday of a team that could do some true early-season damage, and the home crowd would have given a long ovation to the new guys in town. If there was a home crowd.

Mike Lopresti is a freelance writer whose columns appear periodically.