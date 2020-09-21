Steelers' final sack halts Broncos' drive, seals win

PITTSBURGH – Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin didn't overthink things when a game seemingly in hand was suddenly on the cusp of slipping away.

Needing a stop to turn back the surprisingly resilient Denver Broncos, the Steelers dialed up one final blitz in an afternoon filled with them.

Safety Terrell Edmunds raced in unblocked to take down Denver backup quarterback Jeff Driskel on fourth-and-2 at the Pittsburgh 15 with less than two minutes to play to preserve a 26-21 victory Sunday. The sack was Pittsburgh's seventh of the day.

“That's just the code we live by,” Tomlin said, later adding, “I wouldn't necessarily call it a game plan, it's just our personality.”

A personality his team believes can carry it into January and beyond. There's still plenty to work on; the Steelers (2-0) committed 10 penalties and turned it over twice.

So the Broncos (0-2) hung around despite losing starting quarterback Drew Lock (right shoulder) in the first quarter.

Driskel led an unlikely comeback despite taking six sacks and absorbing 17 hits. Denver trailed by 14 points at halftime and 12 in the fourth quarter – but was 15 yards away from a stunning upset before Edmunds came off the edge and sent Driskel to the turf one last time.

“I thought in lieu of all the circumstances, going against a good defense, I thought (Driskel) did an admirable job, and he'll only get better if we have to continue with him,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said.

Fangio might not have a choice.

Lock wore a sling over his right arm following a very strange case of déjà vu. He missed three months in 2019 after injuring his right thumb while stumbling to avoid a sack.

Midway through the first quarter he was tripped up in the backfield by linebacker T.J. Watt and staggered to his right before linebacker Bud Dupree crashed on top of him, driving Lock's throwing shoulder into the ground.

“I fell on it weird,” Lock said. “I tried to tuck it last second.”

Instead, he fumbled. The Steelers recovered and went downfield for a touchdown while Lock was in the blue medical tent getting evaluated. He attempted to throw the ball but it “felt funny.”

Driskel completed 18 of 34 for 256 yards with two touchdowns.