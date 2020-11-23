Browns clobber Eagles for 7th win

CLEVELAND – With Myles Garrett not available, the Browns needed others to step up and make plays.

Kareem Hunt went above and beyond.

Hunt hurdled Philadelphia's Jalen Mills on a touchdown run, Olivier Vernon made up for Garrett's absence due to COVID-19 by getting three sacks and a safety, and Cleveland stayed firmly in the playoff picture with a wet 22-17 victory over the Eagles.

Hunt's leaping 5-yard score came shortly after a dazzling 54-yard run by Nick Chubb as the Browns (7-3) finally found traction in their running game in a constant downpour.

“Nobody was stopping him from getting into the end zone,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “Those two guys push each other, root for each other and it's a sight to be seen.”

Cleveland also got a 50-yard interception return TD in the first half by second-year linebacker Sione Takitaki, and the Browns constantly harassed Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz despite playing without Garrett, the NFL's sacks leader.

Wentz's 4-yard TD pass to Dallas Goedert pulled the Eagles (3-6-1) within 22-17, but the Browns recovered an onside kick and secured win No. 7 – one more than they had in 2019 – under Stefanski.

On Friday, the Browns placed Garrett on the COVID-19 list, and it's not known when they'll get back the dynamic end. But his teammates stepped up and made the kind of big plays that he's become known for.

“We had a ton of guys step up,” quarterback Baker Mayfield said. “Those guys were unbelievable. “

Chubb and Hunt, who give Cleveland a devastating 1-2 punch, combined on the game's biggest sequence in the fourth quarter.

After the Eagles closed within 12-10 on Jake Elliott's 43-yard field goal, Chubb went on his long run, which included him flattening defensive end Joe Ostman with a stiff arm.

Two plays later, Hunt swept right and jumped over an unsuspecting Mills near the goal line to put the Browns up 19-10.

“We have the best backfield in the league,” Mayfield said. “There's no question. I love watching those guys run.”