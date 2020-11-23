Henry's run lifts Titans in OT

BALTIMORE – Derrick Henry ran for a 29-yard touchdown with 5:21 left in overtime to cap another memorable performance against the Baltimore Ravens, and the Tennessee Titans rallied for a 30-24 victory Sunday.

Henry finished with 133 yards on 28 carries. It was his sixth 100-yard game of the season and put him over 1,000 yards for the third consecutive year.

It was reminiscent of Henry's outing last January, when he rambled for 195 yards to carry the Titans to a 28-12 upset of the top-seeded Ravens in the AFC divisional playoff.

“You could just kind of tell as the game wore on to the fourth quarter that we were wearing on them offensively,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said.

After forcing a punt to begin overtime, Tennessee (7-3) moved 73 yards on six plays to get back on track after losing three of its previous four games.

Baltimore (6-4) has lost two straight and three of four. Until the fourth quarter, the Ravens did a decent job of stopping Henry without injured defensive linemen Calais Campbell (calf) and Brandon Williams (ankle).

Tennessee trailed 21-10 early in the third quarter and 21-16 late in regulation before launching a 90-yard drive featuring the running of Henry and some precise throws by Ryan Tannehill.

But Lamar Jackson drove the Ravens to Justin Tucker's 29-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining to force overtime.

SAINTS 24, FALCONS 9: In New Orleans, Taysom Hill rushed for two touchdowns and passed for 233 yards in his first NFL start at quarterback as New Orleans won its seventh straight.

Hill, who started his career as a utility player with the Saints in 2017, looked comfortable running the scheme coach Sean Payton designed. He completed 18 of 23 passes (78.3%) without an interception and used his athleticism to run on scrambles or designed read-option plays, finishing with a team-high 51 yards rushing.

BRONCOS 20, DOLPHINS 13: In Denver, Justin Simmons intercepted Ryan Fitzpatrick's pass in the end zone with 63 seconds left to seal Denver's victory. The Broncos (4-6) not only prevented Tua Tagovailoa from becoming just the second rookie in the past 40 years to win his first four starts, but they sacked him a half-dozen times and knocked him from the game in the fourth quarter.

Tagovailoa walked gingerly to the sideline after his final sack, by Bradley Chubb. On the play, Tagovailoa's left leg bent awkwardly and guard Solomon Kindley stepped on Tagovailoa's right foot.

TEXANS 27, PATRIOTS 20: In Houston, Deshaun Watson threw for 344 yards and accounted for three touchdowns to lead Houston.

Watson's two touchdown passes and scoring run all came in the first half as the Texans (3-7) built a 21-10 halftime lead.

PANTHERS 20, LIONS 0: In Charlotte, North Carolina, P.J. Walker threw for 258 yards and a touchdown in his first NFL start as Carolina snapped a five-game losing streak.

Walker, a former XFL player, was made the starter less than two hours before kickoff when Teddy Bridgewater was officially ruled out with a knee injury.

Matthew Stafford, who played despite a thumb injury that prevented him from taking a snap under center all week in practice, finished 18 of 33 for 178 yards.

COWBOYS 31, VIKINGS 28: In Minneapolis, Andy Dalton returned from a two-game absence to throw three touchdown passes, including a 2-yard pass to Dalton Schultz with 1:37 left, to stop Dallas' four-game losing streak.

Dalton went 22 for 32 for 203 yards and one interception after fill-ins Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert started the previous two games.

CHARGERS 34, JETS 28: In Inglewood, California, Keenan Allen had franchise record 16 receptions, and Justin Herbert threw for 366 yards and three touchdowns to lead Los Angeles. Allen had 145 yards receiving and a 13-yard TD in the third quarter to extend the lead for the Chargers (3-7) to 31-13. New York (0-10) rallied to get within 34-28 in the fourth quarter on Frank Gore's 1-yard run and Joe Flacco's 6-yard pass to Chris Herndon.