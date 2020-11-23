Team shows resiliency as yellow flags go flying

Here we are in the month-of-truth for the Indianapolis Colts, and there's a whiff of good karma in the air. How else to explain Sunday, since logic won't?

Wait a second. Penalty flag. That's holding on the Colts ...

Yes, sometimes the loudest message from a victory is not all the things you did right, but all the things you did wrong. Shows a valuable knack for persistence and survival. Take the 34-31 overtime circus act Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Penalty. Holding on the Colts ...

The No. 1 ranked defense in the NFL? Gave up a 33-yard pass on the first play from scrimmage – welcome to Indianapolis, Aaron Rodgers – and was shredded after that, at least for a while. By halftime, Rodgers had as many touchdown passes as incompletions (three), and the Packers already had put up 28 points and a 14-point lead. Oh, what fun they were having, celebrating touchdowns by hopping into the arms of some of the many Green Bay faithful who were in the house. The Lucas Leap.

There's another flag. Holding on the Colts ...

Then there were two early Indianapolis turnovers and the clanging sound of Rodrigo Blankenship's missed 50-yard field goal attempt caroming off the crossbar, and Philip Rivers later limping around on a gimpy ankle. Ill tidings, all.

Whistle. Yeah, holding on the Colts ...

And about the penalties. Or as Sunday came to be known in Lucas Oil Stadium, Flag Day. How many holding penalties were called on the Colts? We lost count at eight. They had five on their last possession in regulation, when they were trying to – ahem – hold a lead and seal the game. They had two on the same play. Oh, and did we mention the 51-yard pass interference that set up a Green Bay touchdown in the first half? For nearly every occasion, a yellow flag.

So you put all that together, against a 7-2 opponent led by the No. 1 rated quarterback in the NFL, you'd assume that would invariably mean defeat. Except, it didn't. And that's important.

The Colts defense rebooted at halftime and gave the Packers only one field goal the rest of the way. The unit did what really good defenses are supposed to do – make the plays at winning time. The Indianapolis offense wasn't scintillating but good enough to not be totally derailed by all those penalties. The butter-fingered Packers aided and abetted their own downfall with four turnovers, three of them fumbles, including a fatal bobble in overtime. That was courtesy of Indianapolis rookie safety Julian Blackmon, who poked the ball and the game loose. When given a chance to end the rather unruly proceedings, Blankenship did not miss from 39 yards.

So a game that could have been a real brass-knuckle punch to the gut was saved and won. The Colts fought for it hard enough to beat every opponent, including themselves. Those come in handy for contenders this time of the season.

Matter of fact, November might do for the division hopes of the Colts (7-3) what it does for turkey sales. They have thrashed Detroit and Tennessee on the road – around a tough loss to Baltimore – and then added Sunday's escape against Green Bay. That has them tied with the Titans for the AFC South lead, and look who's coming to town next weekend. Beat Tennessee again, and Indianapolis would be one game up in the division with five to play. But actually, the lead would be two games since the Colts would own the tiebreaker.

So Sunday turned out fine after all, and really, didn't the state of Indiana have good football news coming? Until then, it had been quite the oh-what-might-have-been weekend. First, Purdue was a victim to grand larceny at Minnesota that would make Jesse James blush. Then, the Indiana Hoosiers turned Ohio State's pass defense into scarlet and gray confetti, but still were just a brick shy of a load in trying to end the long line of defeats to the Buckeyes that stretches back to the Reagan administration.

Had the Colts let the Packers get away, how would that have been for a tripleheader of frustration? But they held on to the game and their share of the South lead, not to mention a good many Green Bay jerseys.

Mike Lopresti is a freelance writer. His columns appear periodically.