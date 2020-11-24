Mask rules tightened to include players

The NFL has expanded its mandate for mask usage on the sideline and is threatening discipline for those who violate the league's updated COVID-19 protocols.

The league told teams in a memo Monday that players who are not substituting or preparing to enter the field of play and are not wearing their helmets will be required to wear a mask or a double-layered gaiter on the sideline, starting this week.

Play-callers now must wear a mask even if they have a face shield. Postgame interactions between players and staff will be limited. Also, players and team personnel must wear masks and may briefly greet opponents after games.

“Players who fail to wear masks on the sidelines will be subject to discipline,” the league said in its memo. “Clubs are required to enforce these rules. Violations by players and/or staff will result in accountability measures being imposed upon the club. It is strongly recommended that each club designate one or two individuals in the bench area to ensure compliance with these rules.”

Garrett to miss 2nd game

Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett will miss Sunday's game against Jacksonville as he continues to recover from COVID-19. Garrett tested positive last Friday and sat out Sunday's 22-17 win over Philadelphia. He'll remain on the COVID list and won't play against the Jaguars (1-9).

Coach Kevin Stefanski did not provide any details on Garrett's condition Monday other than saying the team is adhering to the protocols put in place by the league and players' union, and the 24-year old will not be cleared in time to face the Jaguars.

Extra points

Seattle placed tight end Greg Olsen on injured reserve after he suffered a torn plantar fascia in his left foot Thursday against Arizona. Seattle added defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison to the active roster to take Olsen's spot. ... Buffalo tight end Tommy Sweeney will miss the rest of the season after being diagnosed with an inflamed heart, which is considered a COVID-19 aftereffect. Coach Sean McDermott said a team doctor discovered Sweeney had myocarditis during an examination to determine whether he could resume practicing.