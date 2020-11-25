Manning tops list of 25 Hall of Fame nominees

Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson, Jared Allen and Calvin Johnson are first-year eligible players to make the list of 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021.

Joining them are four players who previously have been eligible, but never made the semifinals: Eric Allen, Willie Anderson, Cornelius Bennett and Rodney Harrison.

A player must be retired five seasons before being considered for entry.

The group of 25 announced Tuesday also includes Ronde Barber, Tony Boselli, LeRoy Butler, Alan Faneca, Torry Holt, John Lynch, Clay Matthews, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Steve Tasker, Fred Taylor, Zach Thomas, Hines Ward, Reggie Wayne, Patrick Willis, Darren Woodson and Bryant Young.

Candidates will be trimmed to 15 modern-day finalists who will be considered for entry by the selection committee during Super Bowl week in February. Inductions are scheduled for August, when the 2020 class and a special centennial class also will be enshrined after the COVID-19 pandemic forced postponement of those ceremonies last summer.

Also on the voting ballot in the coaching category is Tom Flores; in the contributors category is Bill Nunn; and in the seniors category is Drew Pearson.

Between four and eight members will be selected.

Manning is a record five-time league MVP and held several career passing records when he retired after 17 seasons; he missed 2011 with a severe neck problem. He played in three Super Bowls, winning two – one with the Colts and the other with Denver. He was a quarterback on the All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

Emergency cancels Cowboys practice

Dallas canceled practice after what the club said was a non-coronavirus medical emergency involving a strength and conditioning coach.

The Cowboys said Markus Paul “experienced a medical emergency” Tuesday morning at the facility, where he was treated by team medical personnel before being transported to a hospital.

Paul, 54, is a former NFL safety who played for the Chicago Bears (1989-93) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1993).

Extra points

Cleveland starting cornerback Denzel Ward, who leads the league in passes defensed, will miss time with a strained calf he sustained in Sunday's win over Philadelphia. ... Tennessee placed a pair of starters on injured reserve in linebacker Jayon Brown and left tackle Ty Sambrailo. The Titans also designated punter Brett Kern, cornerback Tye Smith and cornerback Kristian Fulton to return from injured reserve. ... New England running back Rex Burkhead says his recent knee injury will keep him sidelined the rest of the season. ... Jacksonville placed defensive end Josh Allen (knee), cornerback D.J. Hayden (hamstring) and safety Daniel Thomas (arm) on injured reserve. The Jaguars also placed kicker Chase McLaughlin on the COVID-19 list, possibly meaning Aldrick Rosas will kick Sunday against Cleveland. ... The league has set its pairings for the league's first Saturday doubleheader this season. The Buffalo Bills will visit the Denver Broncos on Dec. 19 at 4:30 p.m. That will be followed by the Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers, kicking off at 8:15 p.m. in Week 15.