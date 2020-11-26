Virus forces Steelers-Ravens game to Sunday

The Thanksgiving night game between the Ravens and Steelers has been switched to Sunday afternoon because of coronavirus issues with Baltimore.

The NFL announced the move Wednesday, placing the game at 1:15 p.m. on NBC. Previously, it was scheduled for NBC's prime-time telecast on Thanksgiving Day.

Baltimore placed outside linebacker Pernell McPhee on the reserve/COVID-19, joining running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins and defensive tackle Brandon Williams. The Ravens also have been doing team work virtually.

The Ravens said later Wednesday they had disciplined a staff member, reportedly a strength coach, for not obeying league protocols.

This isn't the first time the Steelers have been forced to adjust their schedule because of COVID-19 issues with opponents. Their trip to Nashville on Oct. 4 to face the Titans turned into an unexpected bye week when Tennessee was hit with an outbreak.

The tweak forced the Steelers to play 13 straight weeks to end the regular season. They had hoped for at least a mini-break by playing on Thanksgiving – the franchise's first-ever home game in Pittsburgh on the holiday – and then getting the weekend off before starting the home stretch.

Instead, they find themselves adjusting on the fly once again.

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster wasn't thrilled with the news.

“First the NFL takes away our bye week because another team can't get their Covid situation together, now they take away our Thanksgiving primetime game for the same reason. Smh,” he posted on social media.

The Browns (7-3) already have four players, including star defensive end Myles Garrett on the reserve/COVID list. Garrett missed Sunday's win over Philadelphia and he'll also sit out this week's game against the Jaguars (1-9).

Stefanski said fullback Andy Janovich and defensive end Joe Jackson will also miss this week's game. Offensive lineman Chris Hubbard has a chance to be activated from the COVID list this week, Stefanski said.

Other NFL teams are also dealing with COVID-19:

• Jacksonville will be without three defensive coaches this weekend because of COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.

Coach Doug Marrone says defensive coordinator Todd Wash, defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich and defensive assistant Dwayne Stukes will not be available against the Browns.

Marron and assistant special teams coordinator Mike Mallory will run the defense during practice this week.

On Sunday, secondary/safeties coach Joe Dana will call the defense and assistant linebackers coach Tony Gilbert will coach the defensive line. Assistant Tyler Wolf will take care of Gilbert's responsibilities from the coaching booth.

Also, the Jaguars are going with quarterback Mike Glennon against Cleveland, giving the journeyman his first start in more than three years.

• The Cincinnati Bengals have added receiver Auden Tate and offensive lineman B.J. Finney to the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team returned cornerback Winston Rose to the practice squad from the COVID-19 list. The Bengals host the New York Giants on Sunday.

• Indianapolis placed Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buckner will not be able to play Sunday, leaving Indianapolis without its best run stuffer for a showdown with Tennessee.

Cowboys assistant coach Paul dies

Dallas strength coach Markus Paul died Wednesday, a day after being taken to the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency at the team's facility. He was 54. The team said the cause of death was pending.

Paul was in his third season with the Cowboys after previous being a strength and conditioning coach with the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, New York Jets and 12 seasons with the New York Giants. Paul was part of five Super Bowl championships, three with the Patriots and two with the Giants.

The former NFL safety played for the Chicago Bears (1989-93) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1993).

Extra points

Houston will be without several players, including receiver Randall Cobb, because of injuries today against Detroit. The Texans announced Wednesday that Cobb (toe) and fellow receiver Kenny Stills (quadriceps), defensive tackle P.J. Hall (knee/shoulder) and fullback Cullen Gillaspia (back) won't make the trip to Detroit because of injuries. ... Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was limited in practice Wednesday with a previously undisclosed injury to the thumb on his throwing hand.