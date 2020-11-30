Browns hold off Jags, stay in playoff hunt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Cleveland Browns can sum up their week in one word: survival.

They managed to overcome key injuries, COVID-19 issues and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Baker Mayfield and Jarvis Landry took advantage of their best game-day weather in a month and led the Browns (8-3) to a 27-25 victory at Jacksonville on Sunday that kept them squarely in the AFC playoff picture.

“It definitely was one where you see the grit of a team,” guard Joel Bitonio said. “You don't get a practice all week really, the defense was really decimated with guys missing and we had one true practice on Friday and we had one of our farther travel games of the year.

“All those things kind of added up. We knew we had to perform. ... It just went down to the wire and was a little closer than we would like, but we found a way to pull it out and I think that's what good teams in this league do – find ways to win.”

It's something the Jaguars (1-10) haven't done enough in recent years, and owner Shad Khan fired general manager Dave Caldwell after the team's 10th consecutive loss that set a single-season franchise record.

Khan will keep coach Doug Marrone and his staff in place to finish out the season and likely let the next general manager decide their fate. It would be stunning to see Marrone return in 2021.

Caldwell is the fourth general manager fired during this pandemic-impacted season. Houston fired Bill O'Brien, who also was its coach. Atlanta fired coach Dan Quinn and GM Thomas Dimitroff. On Saturday, Detroit released coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn.

“Right now, we're not doing enough things to win football games,” Marrone said.

The Browns did, amid 73-degree weather.

Mayfield threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns. Landry finished with eight receptions for 143 yards and his first score of the season. Nick Chubb chipped in 144 yards rushing and a touchdown. But the trio needed help down the stretch to dispatch of the surprisingly tenacious Jaguars.

Mayfield threw behind Kareem Hunt in the flat on a third-and-1 play late, and Hunt failed to pick up the first down on the ensuing down. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski probably should have kicked the field goal and gone up two scores.

Jacksonville had a chance to tie. James Robinson's 4-yard run made it 27-25. That's because Marrone took an extra point off the board in the third quarter and attempted a 2-point conversion following an offside penalty.

Mike Glennon, making his first start in more than three years, missed throws on both conversions.