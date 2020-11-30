Colts just made road to playoffs tougher

Well, so much for that glorious march toward the AFC South title. Now it's a trudge.

The Indianapolis Colts remind you of Longfellow's girl with the curl. When they are good, they are very, very good. And when they are bad, they're like Sunday.

It ended with a 45-26 loss, and that wasn't the only ugly number against Tennessee – from the Titans' six touchdowns and 449 yards of total offense, to the 56 meager yards Indianapolis could manage on the ground. The Colts even had an onside kick returned for a touchdown. How often does that happen?

Yes, between the virus and injuries, the list of Indianapolis missing in action was long and distinguished. But coach Frank Reich, addressing that, said: “It's the NFL. They have injuries, too.”

Oh, and this.

“Just a very poor effort,” Reich said. “Got outplayed, got outcoached. ... In big games, it's about doing the little things right, and we didn't do that in all three phases.”

So in three-plus hours, Indianapolis went from the chance to take full control of the division to the role of chaser. Now the Titans (8-3) have a one-game lead with five to play, and also own the tiebreaker. The Colts' postseason chances might depend on a wild card, and they have to zigzag through a closing minefield that includes games at Houston, Las Vegas and unbeaten Pittsburgh.

If it comes to a wild-card tiebreaker and overall AFC record, they may be doomed in the end by what happened the first week of the season – a loss to Jacksonville (1-10).

Notice all the new potholes on the road to the playoffs. That was the cost of Sunday.

For nearly three months, the Colts (7-4) had been steadily building renown about their defense. They arrived at Lucas Oil Stadium third in the NFL against the rush, allowing but 89 yards a game.

Basically, three things went wrong: Derrick Henry left, Derrick Henry right and Derrick Henry up the middle. He had 140 yards by halftime, with three touchdowns. The NFL's top rusher finished with 178 yards. He had 31 yards on one carry – or only 25 less than the entire Indianapolis running game produced all day.

Henry might become public enemy No. 1 at Colts' headquarters. The Indianapolis defense has allowed only three 100-yard rushing games since Matt Eberflus was named coordinator in 2018. They belong to – let's say it all together – Henry, Henry and Henry.

So what's it like for a blossoming defense to be shredded like that?

“It sucks,” linebacker Darius Leonard said. “We have to stop the run, that's the main thing.”

The Colts were also fifth in the league in scoring defense, giving up 20.8 points a game. Only two opponents had broken 30. Tennessee's halftime lead was 35-14.

That made 80 first-half points scored against Indianapolis the past three games, which is a nasty habit. True, the second halves have all been much better. The defense didn't allow a touchdown after halftime Sunday, same as the other two games. Tennessee's only second half TD was the onside kick return. But playing from behind is no way to survive long in the NFL.

“We've proven that we can stop anybody,” Reich said, “but just doing it for 30 minutes is not enough.”

Blame the Titans. But also blame the virus. Tackle DeForest Buckner, who has became the star of the defense, was on the COVID-19 list. So was his linemate Denico Autry. Running back Jonathan Taylor was on the list, too. Center Ryan Kelly was hurt and unavailable, as was linebacker Bobby Okereke. Left tackle Anthony Castonzo, so vital to the offensive line, was lost in the second quarter. That's a lot of manpower missing for a crucial game.

“You don't make excuses. COVID-19 is real. Things happen, you prepare for that,” Leonard said. “We don't point any fingers. It doesn't matter who's up front or behind or whatever, we just didn't do a good enough job defensively to stop this team.”

Same thought for Reich, who said: “You're in this game long enough, you go through things like this. You go through injuries. You go through weird situations. Obviously, it's 2020, so it's a little different this year than other years. But the bottom line ... as a team we talk about, we can't allow circumstances to dictate what we're about.”

Mike Lopresti is a freelance writer. His columns appear periodically.